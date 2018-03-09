Jesse Williams’ Reaction To Sarah Drew’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit Won’t Offer Relief To Jackson & April Fans
The news that two major characters would be leaving Grey's Anatomy after Season 14 blindsided fans, and many are still struggling to catch up. But Jesse Williams' reaction to Sarah Drew's departure from the long-running medical drama is unlikely to give them much relief. Their characters Jackson Avery and April Kepner had one of the most intense relationships on the show, so you'd expect the actors' goodbye to be a difficult one. But Williams' farewell makes no mention of their on-screen love story.
When the news broke on Thursday that Drew's contract hadn't been renewed, Williams posted his goodbye message on Twitter. As one half of a couple that will now be permanently broken up by his redheaded co-star's exit, you'd expect that sentiment to be at the forefront. But the actor doesn't mention April and Jackson once, instead lumping in his farewell to Drew with their coworker Jessica Capshaw, who will also be leaving the show. His two-part farewell tweet began like this:
It's sweet, yes, but hardly speaks to the nine years that Williams and Drew spent on the show together. They shared a marriage, two children, the death of one of those children, a divorce... they overlapped in about as many ways as two characters could on a show. They went through it all, but none of that emotion comes through in the 36-year-old's message.
Instead, it reads as a professional, respectful farewell to both of his fellow actors; Williams even uses the word "co-worker" in his tweet. He obviously has warm feelings for the women he shared the screen with for almost a decade, but you'd expect a lot more closeness with one of those women in particular.
It only adds to the mystery surrounding this controversial and unexpected decision. Williams didn't sound particularly surprised by the departures in his cool, measured statement, so does that mean he's just an uber-professional trying not to question the decisions of creator Shonda Rhimes and the Grey's Anatomy leadership? Or is there a possibility that he saw this coming?
It's unlikely, though, since that knowledge would seem to set him apart from Drew, who posted a statement of her own to Twitter on Mar. 8, the day the news broke. In it, she spoke to fans directly, claiming that she found out about the non-renewal just days before the rest of us.
But while Rhimes did post a statement of her own, good luck finding any clues within it, because it's as clean as Williams'. In a statement posted to Instagram on Mar. 8, she praises the actors, honors the characters, and says that the decision was "hard," but reveals no more about why it was made:
For now, fans will have to wait to see how April and Arizona's stories end, to get more information about why they had to end, and to see a tearful farewell between the characters of April and Jackson, or their actors off-screen. Until then, it's a sad day for Grey's Anatomy fans, whose episodes with these two beloved characters are officially numbered.