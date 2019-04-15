Jhené Aiko and Big Sean may not be together at the moment, but that doesn't mean that there's any love lost between them. Recently, Jhené Aiko penned a message for Big Sean to convey just how much her ex still means to her, as Rap-Up.com reported. Her moving message came shortly after Nipsey Hussle's passing, a tragedy which prompted Aiko to open up about her feelings for Big Sean while she's still able to do so.

On April 7, Big Sean took to Instagram to share videos from his performance at the Dreamville Festival. During his set, the rapper, whose real name is Sean Anderson, paid tribute to Hussle, who was killed a week before the festival on March 31, as reported by CNN. In addition to performing an emotional freestyle in honor of the late musician, he captioned his Instagram post with a direct note thanking Hussle, "We still feel your energy, thank you Nipsey."

Big Sean's post, undoubtedly, made many emotional since the news of Hussle's tragic death hit fans and celebs very hard. His Instagram also inspired others, including his ex-girlfriend Aiko, to open up about their own feelings. For the "Bed Peace" singer, that meant sending a special message to her ex-boyfriend, while the two are "both still on this planet," in order to explain just how much he means to her and his legions of fans. She began her comment:

“you are so special. to me. to the world. while we’re both still on this planet I just to say… i love you beyond measure. even tho i get big mad and u trigger the f*ck out of me. u make me feel. and i appreciate that. because i thought i was dead inside.”

Big Sean/Instagram

Despite all of the pair's ups and downs throughout the years, Aiko continued to write that she'll always have her ex's back, no matter what. She wrote:

“my ego has no say when it comes to you. and my heart has been broke a thousand times just to expand. it always finds room for you. the good and the bad. i love you from this life to the next and all the other lives we’ve known each other before. imma always talk my shit but imma always have ur back.”

While Big Sean and Aiko aren't currently romantically involved, it's clear that there aren't any hard feelings between the two. It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to hear that they're still on good terms, especially since they've been involved in each other's lives or quite some time. According to the songstress' September 2017 interview with Billboard, the pair has known each other since 2012, but had only started up a romantic relationship somewhat recently (People reported that they went Instagram official in October 2016).

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Most recently, Us Weekly reported in March that the couple had called in quits. An insider claimed to the publication that the split was originally not amicable, but that "now they are civil towards each other."

Based on Aiko's recent Instagram comment, it sure sounds like they're a little more than civil with one another. In fact, it sounds like the duo's relationship, whether they're romantically involved or not, will always contain a great deal of love.