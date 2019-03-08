The best couples lift each other up, and from the sounds of Sophie Turner's latest comments about Joe Jonas that's exactly the kind of relationship that they have. In a new interview with Glamour, the Game of Thrones star got candid about her romance with the "Sucker" singer, and the positive effect that he's had on her life. Prepare to fall even harder for this couple, because it turns out that they're even more adorable than you previously thought.

According to Vanity Fair, Turner was just 13 when she filmed the Game of Thrones pilot. As a result, she grew up on the show, which led to her missing out on some of the major milestones that most kids go through, like attending college. Per Entertainment Tonight, she explained to Glamour, "I think for the longest time I didn't have a real sense of myself. I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I'd grown up faster than I probably should have done. I hadn't been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while, I kept thinking, 'Who am I?'"

Her relationship with Jonas has helped her answer that question. "A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," she continued. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting."

Knowing that Turner credits Jonas' love with helping her find her true self speaks volumes about how much they mean to each other. And it sounds like a strong foundation to build their marriage on.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2017, and in a recent appearance on the Late Late Show With James Corden, Jonas confirmed they're set to have a summer wedding this year. "We're gonna get married this year," he told the late night host. "We're gonna have a summer wedding, which I'm looking forward to. It's gonna be a lot of fun."

He also shared that their wedding will include a special nod to Turner's English heritage. "We're gonna have a flag rugby game at the wedding, a flag football game, so if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms I'll be very proud," Jonas said.

In the past, the famous couple's been somewhat reluctant to talk about their relationship. However, in the past few months they've both been sharing more with their fans, especially via social media. Turner even recently appeared in The Jonas Brothers' new music video for "Sucker" alongside her future sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Whether they're making a music video together or simply bonding on a family ski outing, these two seem to be so happy together. And hearing how being with Jonas has changed Turner's life for the better only makes their story that much sweeter.