It's hard to fake on-screen chemistry, and thankfully, the stars of Netflix's teen rom-com The Kissing Booth didn't have to. Joey King and Jacob Elordi's photos together prove The Kissing Booth stars have so much chemistry. The actors from the Netflix rom-com, which has become something of a cult hit, are dating in real-life. And the good news for their fans is they post plenty of pictures together on social media. Their relationship is adorable, and the two clearly clicked while on set of the Netflix film. Best of all, it seems from their updates on social media that they're still going strong.

The Kissing Booth follows two best friends in high school, Elle Evans, played by King, and Lee Flynn, who put special rules in place to maintain their friendship. The main rule: Lee's dreamy older brother Noah, played by Elordi, is off-limits romantically. When Elle and Noah inevitably fall for each other after smooching at a carnival kissing booth, drama ensues. The secret relationship strains Elle's friendship with Lee, but the two overcome their obstacles.

Fans love the movie, even if it didn't pick up much critical attention. The success of the film could have something to do with its stars, and if the two main characters seem meant to be, then you have Elordi and King to thank for that. The two actors have been dating since their time on the set of the film.

In May, King revealed in an interview with Bello Magazine that she clicked right away with Elordi. "Was it love at first sight? Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away we were talking about gross things with each other. But before long I started to realize, 'Hey, I think I kind of like this person!'" she told the publication. "It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great."

Now that the two are in a for-real relationship, they haven't been shy about posting shots of their relationship online. King's Instagram features plenty of Elordi content, including a recent surprise visit to the actor's set in Vancouver.

The video was captioned: "Surprised this kangaroo today on his set in Vancouver for his 21st birthday. He had noooo idea I was coming, MWAHAHAHAHA I love surprises! Happy birthday." In the background, Elordi can be heard saying "She's mine now, goodbye," as the two embraced.

In May, she also shared this adorable pic of the two stars sharing an ice cream cone. "Rule number #7 - you always have to forgive your best friend if they give you ice cream," she wrote, in a nod to The Kissing Booth.

Not swooning yet? Just wait.

On the release day for The Kissing Booth, King shared this hilarious slow-mo shot of Elordi lifting her off the ground at Disney World.

It wasn't the first time that Elordi lifted his girlfriend off the ground though. Months before the film's release, King shared this gem of the star lifting her up at a roller rink — the Dirty Dancing-esque move is clearly their thing now.

The two stylish stars also walked the red carpet together at the LA Fashion Awards. Both had a blast, and King shared details of the evening in the caption. "We met Paris Hilton (she's everything I dreamed she'd be), I got some amazing @maybelline lipstick, the mini pizza was amazing, and we wore cool clothes. I'd say the evening was a success."

King isn't the only one who shares pics of their relationship to social media. Elordi's own Instagram features plenty of photos of the couple as well, even though he's still a relative newbie to the social media site.

The two stars went to a Sticky Fingers concert together, and took these super cute photos in the lobby. It wasn't the first couple pic the actor posted to his account, and leading up to the movie he also shared a snap cozying up to his costar.

This photo was posted ahead of The Kissing Booth premiere, and the couple clearly can't stop making each other laugh.

Elordi also shared this shot from a vacation with King, and the two couldn't look happier.

King has also shared her fair share of photos of the two having fun on set. She shared a hilarious behind the scenes pic of her and Elordi having way too much fun with traffic cones. "I think it's definitely time I share more behind the scenes stuff from The Kissing Booth. Me and Jacob got pretty weird during night shoots and would do anything to keep ourselves awake/entertained. I call dis one starfishing."

She also recently shared a video of herself trying to teach her castmates how to solve a Rubik's Cube.

These pics of King and Elordi shows that they have tons of chemistry, but the couple may be starting to rethink how public their relationship has become. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, King said she's considering keeping some of the romance offline. "I guess I feel like it's almost scary giving people what they want so much, because of how much people are obsessed with our relationship," she said. "I'm like, 'Maybe I should keep some of that to myself.' I go back and forth on that."

This might be bad news for fans of the film, who are likely super happy to get tons of updates from this IRL couple on social media. However, it might be comforting to know that even if the stars post less on Instagram, it doesn't mean their relationship is any less real. Just like their on-screen counterparts, these two definitely have a special place in each other's hearts.