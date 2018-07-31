John Cena and Nikki Bella spent the last several months trying to rekindle their relationship, but it looks like the WWE power couple has called it quits — for good. The day after Sunday’s Total Bellas season finale aired, Nikki Bella and John Cena addressed their most recent breakup. Well, Bella definitely commented on their most recent breakup in a very clear statement to People; Cena posted a cryptic tweet that seems to be his response to his and Bella’s split. Whatever the case may be, it appears to be the bittersweet end of an era.

On Monday, July 30, TMZ reported the WWE duo was done. In a statement provided to People that day, Bella said,

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

That same day, Cena tweeted, “If you can learn something from your experiences, good and bad, you will live with little to no regret.” Sure, he could've posted this tweet about, uh, drinking a glass of old milk without checking the expiration date first or something, but that would be an odd coincidence.

Cena and Bella’s began dating in 2012, got engaged at WrestleMania in 2017, and were set to marry on May 5, 2018. As Total Bellas viewers saw on Season 3, they split up in January but eventually got back together. And, as Total Bellas viewers saw on the Season 3 finale, Bella broke off their engagement once again in April.

After the duo announced their split on April 15 via Instagram, both were incredibly candid about their desire to get back together at some point down the road. (See: Cena's appearance on the May 14 episode of Today. Oh, and see: Bella's May 14 interview with Entertainment Tonight.) The exes genuinely seemed eager to reconcile, and by all accounts, were putting in the work. On May 31, Us Weekly reported a rep for Cena and Bella said the two were “working on their relationship and taking it day by day.”

There have been a lot of rumblings about Cena and Bella possibly getting back together already over the last few months, but on June 6, Bella's twin sister shut those rumblings down. When speaking to E! News at WWE’s Emmys For Your Consideration event, Brie Bella said Nikki and Cena had not gotten back together, but they were “working on it.”

And at the beginning of July, Nikki echoed Brie's comments in a YouTube vlog. She said,

“I’ll admit my relationship has been a super emotional roller coaster ride and I think it’s hard for people to understand because we film, and then things get shown a few months after, and I think people are like, ‘Are they together? Are they not?’ And because I am a reality star and I do have a reality show and I love my fans and the Bella Army, I feel like I have to kinda say what’s the update on John and I. But right now, we’re just friends. We are both working on each other and trying to work on us. We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met.”

Cena and Bella gave their relationship one final shot after their April breakup, but ultimately concluded it would be best to move on once and for all. As Bella said in her statement to People, she and Cena have decided to "officially part ways." Wishing both the best, of course. And no, you're the one crying into a "Never give up" sweatband.