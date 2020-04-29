Listen up class of 2020, John Krasinski is hosting graduation just for you. The former Office star wants to celebrate students who are missing out on graduation due to the coronavirus. In an Instagram announcement on April 28, Krasinski declared that "enough is enough" and he's putting together a virtual ceremony courtesy of his Some Good News (SGN) web series.

An exact time and date for the virtual ceremony hasn't been announced just yet, but Krasinski said that the graduation will happen "this week," and given that graduations usually happen on a weekend, sometime from May 1 through 3 seems like a safe bet. The actor also made it clear on Twitter that the special event is for all graduates from across the globe, not just high school or college students in the U.S. He's even looking for valedictorians, asking them on Twitter on April 28 to "dust off those speeches and send me a video."

It sounds like the A Quiet Place star and director is going to make the virtual graduation as close to the real thing as possible. Commencement speeches will also be included, though who will be giving those speeches remains a mystery. "The most difficult thing about giving a commencement speech is making it personal enough," he tweeted on Tuesday. "So to all the graduates of 2020, what is that big question you would love to ask your commencement speaker?" As of early Wednesday, April 29, Krasinski was still looking for a speaker and taking questions on social media.

In no surprise whatsoever, Krasinski has experience delivering a commencement speech. In May 2019 he was the Baccalaureate speaker at Brown University, where he graduated from in 2001. During his speech, Krasinksi also delivered words that apply to what graduates are currently facing. "Remember to be scared. You’ve been scared before, you’ll be scared again," he said. "Find more of your people. Lean all the way in. Take chances. Fail big and take chances again."

Krasinski's virtual graduation comes after the successful virtual prom he hosted for those who missed out thanks to coronavirus. There's no doubt the graduation will be just as big of a hit and might even have surprise special guests.

