With Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan separating, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are reminding people that love can still exist in Hollywood. But not everyone thinks that the A Quiet Place stars make a great pair. A British customs agent couldn't believe Krasinski is married to Blunt, according to a story that the actor told Jimmy Fallon. The Office star directed his wife in A Quiet Place, and he went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the new horror film. When Fallon mentioned Krasinski's wife, the audience loudly cheered.

"That reaction means I married up, and don't I know it," Krasinski said in response. "They don't have to tell me — the customs agent in London did," he added before launching into a story that reveals that there are some people who are less than thrilled about him being married to Blunt.

Krasinski said that while Blunt was filming Mary Poppins Returns, he'd go and visit her in the U.K. almost every weekend. "And it was going great. Customs, the whole experience is whatever," Krasinski said. "And then I hit this guy who's about my age and he looked like he was ready to get a little surly with me." The customs agent then asked Krasinski about his acting roles and he apparently didn't take too kindly to him being featured in The Office since it was adapted from the original British TV series.

But it wasn't until Krasinski revealed he was visiting his wife, who just so happens to be the very talented British actor Blunt, that the customs agent became really indignant. "You?" the customs agent apparently asked Krasinski. "You? You married Emily Blunt?" he said before aggressively stamping Krasinski's passport.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

Although Blunt became a U.S. citizen in 2015, she also holds her British citizenship — and her home country obviously still has allegiance to her. But it's surprising that this agent didn't know about this high-profile couple since Blunt and Krasinski have been together for a decade. Sure, Krasinski is a pretty all-American actor (have you seen Leatherheads?), but you'd have to be oblivious to celebrity news to have missed their marriage of eight years and the birth of their two daughters, Hazel and Violet. So it seems that this customs agent was intentionally uninformed on the subject of Blunt's husband. And that's understandable since she's absolutely crushworthy — and her husband is more than aware of that.

"I've always been the biggest fans of hers, but not until you're in the room when she does what she does do you know why she's so phenomenal," Krasinski also told Fallon during his Tuesday, April 3 interview. "She is the most unbelievably talented person, powerful person, kindest person. She makes everyone around her better."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

This is far from the first time that Krasinski has praised his wife while promoting A Quiet Place. In an interview with Playboy, he said, "I think my wife gets me. Not just to sound adorable, but the truth is she gets me more than anyone else has ever gotten me." He also discussed how aware of her talent and fame he was when they first started dating:

"I remember being at my house and saying to her, 'So I just want to have this really honest conversation. I think you're one of the best act—' I didn't even get out 'actress.' She went, 'No, no, no, no!' Very loud. We didn't have that conversation again for a really long time, and it saved our relationship. We got to have a very removed existence because we just looked at it as though we were two people who had fallen in love, rather than two Hollywood celebrities who'd met each other."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Everyone from customs agents to Hollywood actors appear to admire Blunt. So while Krasinski gets to spend his life with Blunt, he apparently can't believe it himself sometimes. After all, he has spoken about the idea that he "married up" before, like to The Daily Beast in 2016. "The best days of my life started when I met my wife — that's the truth, it's not just me saying it because it sounds nice on a card. She's one of the coolest people, she's so talented, she's beautiful, and she's certainly out of my league," he said.

And there's a certain customs agent who (while he might not approve of Krasinski) certainly agrees with him on that.