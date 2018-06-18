Sunday was Father's Day, and dad of two John Legend used the occasion to honor some of the parents in his life. John Legend shared a Father's Day tribute to Chrissy Teigen, who recently gave birth to their second child, and the post is super relatable.

In the photo the "A Good Night" singer shared on Instagram, the couple is dressed up, apparently on the way to a nice Father's Day dinner. But even though the kids might not have been at the meal, Teigen was still on "mommy duty," as Legend worded it. The model and cookbook author is sporting a breast pump in the picture, proving that parents of young kiddos are never really off-duty, even when they're not with their children. Legend captioned his Father's Day Instagram post about Teigen,

"I know it's Father's Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome. She's taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty."

Teigen gave birth to the couple's son, Miles, just over a month ago. Since then, the Lip Sync Battle co-host has shared several updates about the baby, including a sweet photo of their daughter, Luna, and Miles together. Teigen has also shared some behind-the-scenes photos about motherhood, including a snapshot of her postpartum mesh "Asian pear underwear." Being a parent isn't always glamorous, even if you're a mega-famous celebrity. And Teigen and Legend aren't afraid to show the details about parenthood that aren't often discussed.

There are plenty of definitions of "family," and not all dads have partners to share things like Father's Day with, as Legend does. Still, his Instagram post is a good reminder that not everything about being a dad or mom is picture-perfect.

Teigen also shared an Instagram post about Legend on Sunday, calling her husband "a mighty good man." She captioned a photo of Legend with their two kids,

"What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man. Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me. My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn't say funniest so you know I'm not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father's Day"

Their mutual love and respect for each other truly is inspiring.

It's also refreshing that even though Teigen apparently took her husband out for dinner to celebrate him being a great dad, Legend took the time to honor people other than just himself, too. Legend showed appreciation for his partner, which was super sweet. He also shared another Father's Day Instagram post to celebrate his own dad, Ron Stephens. Legend captioned the photo,

"Happy Father's Day to my dad, Ron Stephens (@popz_topz). He showed me how to be a good man and a good father. He's kind, creative, and full of joy, love and integrity. He set a great example for me that I try to follow to this day"

Legend's tribute to his father is a reminder of what a strong sense of family he and Teigen share, not only with each other, but with their parents, as well.

And in addition to celebrating his wife and father, Legend also used the holiday to remind his followers about the children who might not have spent Father's Day with their families because of the United States' current border separation policy. In a retweet of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's Father's Day message, Legend criticized Ryan and other lawmakers for allowing the border separations to happen. He wrote in his tweet, "Reunite the families at the border and we can talk about father's day[sic]."

It's clear from Legend's Father's Day messages that he sees the holiday as about way more than just himself. And that's something parents and non-parents alike can appreciate any day of the year.