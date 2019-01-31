Here is further proof that these two really are the best celebrity couple. Chrissy Teigen posted a video of John Legend's swim lessons, and, well, just wait until you hear her response. Teigen couldn't help but express how proud she is of her husband. Not only is the cookbook author full of pride over Legend admirably admitting to the entire world that he's not the best swimmer, but for him following through by actually taking lessons.

On Instagram on Jan. 30, Teigen posted a video of Legend in their pool swimming from side to side, while an instructor coached him through it. The Cravings: Hungry For More author captioned her post,

"adult swim with @kidswimla- so proud!!!"

How sweet is that? Unfortunately, the video doesn't have any sound, but Teigen was kind enough to explain why. Just wait until you hear the explanation. Spoiler: your heart will most likely melt.

In the comments of the Instagram video, someone asked Teigen, "Why doesn't this have sound [broken heart emoji]." To that, she adorably replied, "because I'm cheering too loudly." Did you heart completely melt? Yeah, same.

According to Legend's Instagram Story shared on Wednesday, this is only his second swim lesson, but it sure looks like he's already doing really well.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram (screenshot)

On Jan. 28, The Voice judge announced on Twitter that he'd be taking swim lessons, since he really doesn't know how to. He tweeted,

"I can't really swim. Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like 5. My dad learned in his 60's so I feel like I'm ahead of schedule."

It looks like the EGOT winner is pushing hard to achieve his goal. One might think everyone learns how to swim at a young age, but that's not always the case. Legend should be applauded for working hard at a life skill, especially if he wants to swim with his children, Luna and Miles, in the future.

Speaking of his son and daughter, the "All of Me" artist revealed on Twitter that he's not learning how to swim with Luna and Miles and shared, "They already started months ago!"

It's basically a family affair, well, minus Teigen. It's unclear whether or not she knows how to swim, but based on a Jan. 29 tweet, it doesn't seem like she does.

After Olympic swimmer Kristy Kowal replied to Legend about his swim lessons, "Moving to California this week! Let me know if you want lessons for you and your kiddos!! #swimmingolympianforhire," Teigen responded,

"wow so y’all just gonna let me die"

So does this mean she doesn't know how to swim? Is Teigen just being her typical self and inserting sarcasm into the situation? Whatever the case, it sounds like the Legend-Teigen family should just take swim lessons together. Can you imagine those videos? They'd be even cuter than watching Legend swim on his own.

Here's hoping Legend's future swim lessons continue to go as well as they already are. He seems to be making great process, meaning one day soon fans will absolutely be watching a video of the singer swimming with Luna and Miles.