After a week filled to the brim with news about various states attempting to seriously restrict abortion access, a beloved TV host took the opportunity to warn his viewers that all of those new laws are part of a bigger plan. John Oliver's abortion legislation segment from Last Week Tonight goes beyond humor to point out not only what he finds ridiculous in the states' efforts to limit abortion access, but also how he sees a greater danger in those states' efforts.

He opens by talking about the so-called "heartbeat bill" recently signed into law in Georgia, which bans abortions after six weeks and which is set to go into effect in 2020. He explained the basics of the bill, saying that it gives "natural person" status to embryos at six weeks and only includes exceptions for fatal fetal deformities, the life of the mother, or cases of rape or incest as documented by a police report.

For starters, "fetal heartbeat" is a completely nonsensical term scientifically, as the Huffington Post explained; while cardiac activity in an embryo begins around that time, nothing like a heart has actually developed. And furthermore, the presence of a heartbeat doesn't mean that the embryo will even end up being viable.

As Oliver explained, though, the Georgia bill not only treats the embryo as viable at that point — it also treats it as a person who could receive child support or be claimed as a dependent for tax purposes.

“'Tax breaks begin at conception’ may be literally the most Republican law ever created," Oliver said, per Vanity Fair.

He then alerted his audience to a clip of a Georgia representative arguing in favor of the bill, in which she claimed to be giving voice to "Baby Fetus."

"She explicitly says she’s speaking not on behalf of a fetus, but on behalf of a baby whose name is Fetus," Oliver said. "Then she’s somehow quoting this made-up baby, Fetus, despite the fact that babies can’t speak or write, so she has no source material from which to quote."

