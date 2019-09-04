John Paul Jones' big personality has been center stage all season on Bachelor in Paradise, but now, he may have one-upped even himself. In case you missed it (or just didn't believe your eyes) John Paul Jones caught a fish using nothing but his bare hands. And it was one of the weirdest moments on a reality show that's already known for being ridiculous.

As Tayshia tried to figure out where her feelings were at with JPJ, they took a walk on the beach... and once again, he pulled off something that no one saw coming, which seems to be JPJ's personal brand. He was in the water, reached down, and came back up with a fish in his hands, announcing proudly, "I caught a fish!" Um, what?

On one hand, this is the guy who does cartwheels down the beach and who recites Shakespeare verses he memorized, so should anyone be that surprised by anything he does at this point? On the other hand, it's definitely not every day that someone can reach into the ocean and grab a fish like that. And yet somehow, it seems like a totally classic JPJ move. Everyone's been saying all season that they've never met someone quite like him, and well, it's starting to become clear why.

Of course, this moment prompted a lot of people to take to Twitter to share their thoughts, because even on a show as consistently as absurd as Bachelor In Paradise, this was not just a regular old day on the beach. It wasn't Jordan throwing a giant stuffed animal into the sea. It wasn't Brett bringing a lamp to the beach. The man caught, and this cannot be stressed enough, a fish in his hands. A fish in his hands!!

Some people were convinced that this was what proved JPJ actually belonged on another show... or another planet.

"You can't convince me that this man isn't an alien. He literally caught a fish in the open ocean with his bare hands," tweeted one fan. "John Paul Jones belongs on Survivor," proclaimed another.

Others just couldn't believe JPJ pulled it off — especially since it's so hard to see fish in the ocean at night because of how dark it is. Does he not only have secret fish-catching skills, but also secret night vision?

But others weren't surprised in the least bit.

Over the past six seasons, a lot of wild things have happened on Bachelor in Paradise, but this one will definitely stick out among them for seasons to come. Although fans got to know John Paul Jones pretty well on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, being on BiP has truly given his personality a chance to shine — and let's just say there's a lot of personality there.

There's not much time left for these contestants in Paradise, but JPJ almost certainly has more surprises up his sleeve. Will he be able to top his fish moment? That has yet to be determined.