Even though Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette is still airing and there's a season of Bachelor in Paradise beginning the week after, fans looking way ahead at the next Bachelor season. Recently, Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers shared their Bachelor pick.

At this point in the season, fans don't know who ends up with Hannah. It's down to Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt, and Peter Weber. Any one of those guys could be the next Bachelor star, but that can't be decided until Hannah hands out that final rose. Nevertheless, the future Mr. and Mrs. Rodgers have another contender in mind and he's outside of the top three. No, they don't want Luke Parker to be the next franchise lead.

The Blast caught up with the couple who had one man in mind: Mike Johnson. In unison, they both exclaimed, "Mike!" Jordan emphasized, "It's gotta be Mike."

Then, Jordan declared, "It's time." And then JoJo echoed his sentiments. She remarked, "It is time. He's so cute. He's so handsome. He's charming. I love him. Mike for Bachelor." Jordan didn't say anything about Mike being "so cute" and "so handsome," but he did let out a very supportive "yeah."

The Blast on YouTube

The Bachelorette Season 12 couple elaborated more about their Bachelor pick in a July 23 interview with Us Weekly. JoJo shared, "I've been saying Mike. He's a little bit of a curveball because he was eliminated far too soon. And we know that he's gonna be on [Bachelor In] Paradise, but we've seen people from Paradise now become the Bachelor."

This is true. The last Bachelor lead, Colton Underwood, was on the previous Bachelor in Paradise season. And, then there's Nick Viall who broke the mold when he was the first Bachelor selected from a season of BIP. Will Mike be the third guy to do this?

Beyond the Paradise factor, JoJo brought up another great point. She told Us Weekly, "I think we need some diversity. We haven't seen that on The Bachelor and I think that'd be really great for the show." Yes, it would!

Jordan concurred and added, "It's absolutely well overdue." JoJo said, "It's been time." And Jordan spoke for everyone else watching The Bachelorette when he yelled out "Yes!"

JoJo also showed support for Mike while she was watching the Men Tell All episode from Hannah's season. Former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth tweeted "Does that mean Mike is the bachelor?!" at some point during the episode. This prompted JoJo to quote Tia's post and she tweeted "CAN WE MAKE THIS HAPPEN?!" She even held the caps lock key, possibly to emphasize how strongly she feels about this.

During the Men Tell All episode, Mike had the seat closest to the stage and host Chris Harrison called him "Big Mike" the entire time. Both of those things are good signs about the Bachelor franchise's opinion of Mike, right? Well, a fan can dream (and look for possibly false signs of affirmation). And so can alums of the franchise.

Bachelor favorites JoJo, Jordan, and even Tia think that Mike should be the next Bachelor, so he just might have a shot. It's time.