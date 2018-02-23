During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, Josh Duhamel reacted to Fergie's national anthem performance. Not only did the 45-year-old actor have his ex-wife's back, but he gave a surprising answer about the way she sang "The Star Spangled Banner" at the February NBA All-Star Game, which she got a lot of flack for. He said, "Well, I think she would probably admit that it was not her best work, but the girl's crazy talented. She really is."

You might not have expected him to agree with most everyone who thought the former Black Eyed Peas singer didn't do the best job with her jazzy rendition of the anthem, but at least he can be honest. Plus, his reaction wasn't malicious or meant to hurt her feelings. It's clear Duhamel supports Fergie 100 percent, even post-split.

He told Ellen DeGeneres, "She's an amazing woman, an amazing human being, really." The Love, Simon (screenplay: Elizabeth Berger) actor continued, "It's hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that, but that's the business, you know? You're in this business, you put yourself out there. Sometimes you win and sometimes you don't."

After DeGeneres said she felt really bad for all of the criticism Fergie faced, Duhamel said that nobody needs to worry about the 42-year-old singer. "Trust me, she's fine." He added, "She is about as resilient as they come." Apparently, not even a catastrophic national anthem performance can keep Fergie down.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Fergie even released an apology to TMZ about what many have deemed a disastrous performance. She said,

I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.

Based on her response, it appears Fergie apologized not because people thought she did a horrible job, but because she sang the national anthem, what many consider a special and patriotic song. There's a chance that if it was different song, she may have not even made headlines.

Most celebrities are used to dealing with haters, but Fergie was slammed hardcore after she opened up the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18. To give you a taste of how she was dragged, here's what comedian Leslie Jones tweeted about Fergie: "Meanwhile back in the states [sic]... I leave for a couple of days and y’all lose your muthaf*cking mind!! Why did this happen? Not everyone supposed to do this y’all! You might as well should have ask me to sing. Wtf?!"

MLG Highlights on YouTube

As much negativity was sent her way, like Duhamel, there were other celebs who supported Fergie. Mariah Carey told TMZ about people criticizing Fergie's singing, "Dahling, nobody needs to listen to that."

It's nice to see that so many people have her back, including Duhamel. Just because they are no longer married doesn't mean they aren't a supportive couple. Like he told E! News in January about co-parenting their 4-year-old son, Axl, "It's going really well. We have a great relationship. We really do. She's a great mother." He added, "All we want is the best for our son, so it's a bit of a juggling act but we're both grownups who can handle a lot. And he's happy. That's the main thing." Fergie also spoke about their breakup with Wendy Williams last October, and said, "I love Josh, he’s the father of my child. … You’re making me cry."

It sure seems like Duhamel and Fergie continue to be each other's support systems and it's good to know they can still lean on one another, especially after a national anthem performance goes wrong.