Judy Blume Wants To Know Which Of Her Books You Want To See As A Movie

A Thursday tweet from one of the country's most beloved children's authors has her fans wondering which of her books will get the Hollywood treatment. Superfudge author Judy Blume asked her Twitter followers "which of my books" they "would... want to see adapted for series or movie," and the Judy Blume books that need to be movies are all anyone can talk about now. I've picked out five that I think would make for great page-to-screen adaptations for the list below.

With a publishing career that spans six decades, Judy Blume has been familiar to many of us for our entire lives. Last year, she won the American Academy of Arts and Letters' E.B. White Award, a lifetime-achievement honor that comes with a $10,000 prize.

Because Blume's young adult and middle grade fiction has tackled the often-untouched topics of menstruation, masturbation, divorce, and racism, her work has frequently wound up on the American Library Association's list of most challenged books. One of Blume's books last graced the Top 10 Most Challenged Book List in 2005, when Forever received complaints about its "offensive language [and] sexual content."

In spite of the complaints, Judy Blume books remain popular with fans new and old alike. Of course, that will undoubtedly make them much more difficult to adapt to fans' liking, but that shouldn't stop anyone from trying to bring these wonderful works of children's literature to the screen.

Check out the five Judy Blume books I'd like to see made into movies below:

'Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing' The first of Blume's Fudge books, Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing follows Fudge's older brother Peter, who must deal with his toddler-aged younger brother's wild antics.

'Freckle Juice' I 100 percent wanted freckles as a kid, so I obviously identified with Freckle Juice protagonist Andrew, who is willing to drink the terrible, titular potion in order to get some freckles of his own.

'In the Unlikely Event' One of only a handful of novels that Blume has written for adults, In the Unlikely Event centers on Mimi, a 15-year-old girl growing up in Elizabeth, N.J., where she lives through one year's worth of fatal plane crashes in the shadow of the Korean War.

'Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself' This 1978 coming-of-age novel follows its eponymous heroine south, as she travels with her family from New Jersey to Florida in the mid-1940s, and uncovers what she thinks may be Hitler's secret hiding spot from the Allies.