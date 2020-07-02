July 2020 Horoscope For Gemini

Gemini, you’re starting July off with your head on straight, even if you don’t totally feel that way. On July 1, Mars, the planet of passion will be direct within your house of community and aspirations and Venus, the planet of love, will be direct in your house of self. Don’t be surprised if you get a lot of attention, especially on social media. The Goddess Venus was known for her beauty and ability to indulge in pleasure, so you’ll likely feel your most attractive when you prioritize yourself. June taught you a lot about the burdens you carry and the perception you have about yourself, and with your ruler, Mercury, the planet of communication, turning direct in Cancer on July 12, prepare to nose-dive into expressing yourself at home. Quarantine isn’t stopping you for letting your voice be heard, and you shouldn’t let it.

What July 2020 Has In Store For Gemini’s Relationships

While you’re moving forward in life, there are still some things to sort out within your relationships. Are you taking on too much, Gemini? It’s not uncommon for you to extend — and then over-extend — for the ones that you love. With the ruler of your house of relationships, Jupiter, the planet of abundance, still retrograde in the sign Capricorn, expect for a lot more introspection into your relationships. It’s time to focus on yourself and find some “me time” during your day. While you may feel inspired to tag along with others, a lot can be accomplished if you pull back a little. Focus on your healing and becoming a part of your community — you can’t hide from the world forever.

Tarot Card of the Month For Gemini

The Magician: You have all the tools to succeed, you just have to use them.