July 2020 Horoscope For Leo

We're gearing up for the summer, Leo, and I’m sure the coronavirus pandemic isn’t going to stop the heat — but that doesn’t mean you need to throw yourself into the flames! With your planetary ruler, the Sun, in the sign Cancer, now is your time to be at home and with family. Dedicate time to calling your chosen relatives, or even consider remodeling parts of your home environment. With Mars, the planet of passion, in Aries, you’re beginning to feel the flames of productivity occupying your space. Ruling over your houses of learning and home, Mars will be shaking up the energy in your personal space, as well as challenging your mental comfort zones. With the Sun beginning its opposition to the Capricorn stellium, expect for each planetary opposition to shine a new light of awareness. On July 6, the Sun will oppose Jupiter, urging you to dig deeper and challenge what you think you know about yourself. On July 7, the Sun’s opposition to Pluto will help you shed outdated versions of your identity. Lastly, on July 12, Saturn will oppose the Sun, encouraging you to become the best version of yourself.

What July 2020 Has In Store For Leo’s Relationships

The ruler of your house of close relationships is retrograde, Leo, which means now is the time to carefully re-evaluate your close connections. Saturn is the planet that rules over order and structure, so it’s likely that you conduct your relationships in a specific manner. With Saturn conjunct Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Jupiter, the planet of expansion, expect for your close partnerships to undergo major changes over the next month. You may think all the heavy lifting is done, but it's just begun, Leo. Cancer season is turning your attention to your home and family life, so perhaps there’s something worth exploring at home. On July 22, the sun enters Leo within your house of self, which is being empowered by Mars also occupying that space. Keep your eyes peeled and don’t hesitate to keep a journal; you still have a lot to unpack.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Leo

The Moon: Everything has not been revealed to you yet. Enjoy the moment and keep your eyes open.