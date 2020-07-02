July 2020 Horoscope For Scorpio

July is starting off with the moon in your house of self, which is a wonderful sentiment, Scorpio. The moon rules over our emotions and sense of security. The beginning of the month may leave you unpacking a lot of unresolved emotional baggage. Don’t fret though — as Mercury retrogrades within your house of higher learning and long distance travel, you’ll be able to put words to your feelings and experiences in due time. Schedule some time to brainstorm and vision board on July 10, which is when Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions, conjuncts the Moon in Pisces within your house of creativity and pleasure. Take time to write down your feelings or take note of any intuitive messages that come through. With your ruler Mars, the planet of war, making a conjunction to Chrion, the asteroid that symbolizes our deepest wound and our greatest gift, you might find that you recognize that it’s through being authentically yourself that you can begin to heal.

What July 2020 Has In Store For Scorpio’s Relationships

Venus, the ruler of your house of relationship has finally gone direct, so expect for significant conclusions to be made regarding your close relationships. Venus is the planet that rules over love and beauty and within the curious sign Gemini, it’s likely that you’ll begin having the conversations you were desperately yearning for all June. On July 26, Venus begins to loosely conjunct the North node of fate within your house of transformation and intimacy. Expect for some of your close relationships to be taken to the next level over the course of July, try to keep your spirits high even if some of your close relationships must come to an end. The future is bright for you, Scorpio, but unfortunately, it’s always darkest before dawn. The more you lean into your intuition, the easier this point of transition can be for you.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Scorpio

The Tower: The foundation needs to be rebuilt and that’s OK. Focus on how you can build a self-sustaining system next time.