July 2020 Horoscope For Pisces

The planet Neptune is kicking off the start of July retrograde in Pisces, within your house of self! Neptune is an outer-body planet that rules over dreams and illusions, and while you may not directly feel the impacts of its energy, July is a great month to keep your eyes open and pay attention. It’s possible that you’re being a little hard on yourself, Pisces. Saturn retrograde has rejoined Pluto and your ruler Jupiter within your house of community and aspirations. You might have thought the heavy-lifting and hard-work was over but it’s not. Jupiter is the planet of abundance and expansion, so you’ve been slowly watching your community and dreams grow and expand at a fairly responsible rate. Pluto is the planet of transformation and Saturn rules over boundaries and structures, which suggests that it’s in your best interest to focus on what you can handle and intentionally set boundaries to avoid overextending yourself.

What July 2020 Has In Store For Pisces’ Relationships

Until July 12, the ruler of your house of relationships, Mercury, the planet of communication, is retrograde within your house of pleasure and creativity. Are you truly utilizing your close relationships in a way that makes sense, Pisces? There’s no need to waste potential due to a lack of organization. The world is a chaotic and often-scattered place. You have to be able to learn to adapt to the ebbs and flows of life. This Mercury retrograde in Cancer can be best used by looking over creative projects that you’ve left unattended. Perhaps there needs to be a revival to some of your old passion projects. You don’t have to be the first to do something, Pisces. Give yourself time to develop a plan and then execute when you feel called to. When the Sun enters Leo on July 22, you will find that it’s OK to allow yourself to shine at work, which means putting your close relationships on a temporary hold.

Tarot Card of the Month

Temperance: It’s a give and take; sometimes you’ll find yourself taking and other times you’ll find yourself giving.