If you think that New Year's Eve is the only designated day to celebrate opportunities for renewals and fresh starts, think again. Every 29 days we get a chance at a refresh, and it's all thanks to the ever-revolving cycle of the moon. New moons occur every month, and, spiritually, they're meant for us to start anew. But each month's new moon has a specific focus that differs from the rest of the lunar lineup. June's new moon will occur on Jun. 13 — and you'll want to know the June 2018 new moon spiritual meanings for the sake of mid-month meditations!

While June's new moon may not be visible in the sky (because of the sheer fact it's a new moon, of course), its beaming energy will make itself known with all the positive ~vibes~. Meditate on all the good things. This new moon is happening during Gemini season, and don't forget that Gemini is the sign of the twins: they're always on the move and adapting to the new situations they find themselves in, so all zodiac signs will feel this sort of energy. A new moon under this influence will be anything but a snoozefest.

Because new moons are known as prime times to start new projects, June's could be perfect for setting ~exciting~ goals. Think big and focus on positivity. In June, all the good fortune is literally in the stars.

Be Aware Of Your Thinking Giphy This moon can be whatever you need it to be, and that's pretty special. The energy is like clay and it's up to you to figure out how to mold it. Tap into your thoughts. What's the trend? Any negative habits? According to astrologist Chani Nicholas on his site, "the new moon in Gemini is available to work with us in whatever way we need." This moon focuses on, "what we might learn, communicate, and distribute in the area of life that it impacts." Reviewing previous thought patterns and how that has worked out for us in the past is significant. While all signs might experience different ~spiritual affects~, it's generally noted that now is the time to break up with negative thought patterns and harp on all the good things.

Unclog Your Subconscious Giphy About those pesky whispers holding you back and bringing you down ... clear them out. June's new moon is all about spiritual plumbing. Forever Conscious wrote, "we don’t have to believe everything we think. At any time we have the power to rewrite our story and to choose what thoughts we are going to focus on." If you're hard on yourself or don't think you can do something, think again. New moons — just to remind you — are all about starting fresh. Apply that to your thought pattern. Look at every time a negative self-inflicted comment slides across your thought pattern as an opportunity to correct the course to positivity.