June 2020 Horoscope For Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you’ve been releasing the outdated versions of yourself, enabling much-needed growth in your life. With the North Node of fate in Gemini within your house of close relationships, take note of relationships that take center stage in your life. Many of these platonic and romantic relationships have the potential to help you actualize the life that you want to live. They say birds of a feather flock together, Sagittarius, so welcome the type of people you want to be surrounded by. With Mercury, the planet of communication and messages, going retrograde on June 18, within your house of intimacy and shared resources, you’ll find yourself expressing your sentimental feelings to your loved ones With Mercury trine Neptune. the planet of dreams and illusions, as well as Mars, the planet of libido and passion, during the middle of June, it’s possible that you’ll find yourself revisiting confusing memories and unpacking misplaced anger as it pertains to your home and family life.

What June 2020 Has In Store For Sagittarius’ Relationships

There is a lot of significant activity going on within your house of relationships, Sagittarius, including possible fated encounters that could reveal themselves throughout the month. With the North Node of fate within your house of close relationships, there’s a light shining bright to help you determine which relationships you were destined to have with others. On June 19, expect a major point of clarity regarding people that you invite within your inner circle. With the North Node of fate exactly conjunct the Sun in Gemini, someone may quite literally come out of nowhere. We can’t run from destiny, and the universe is asking you to de-invest in your hermit lifestyle. Now’s the time for you to develop your network and follow your dreams, Sag.

Tarot Card of the Month For Sagittarius

The Magician: You’re a master manifester, but the only challenge is you have to work to believe it.