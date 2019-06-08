Wedding bells could be ringing a second time for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, come fall. Per People, Bieber and Baldwin will reportedly get married again on a very special date for an admittedly romantic reason. A source close to Bieber told People that the newlyweds, who married in a hush-hush courthouse ceremony on September 13, 2018, will reportedly have a second, larger wedding to commemorate their first anniversary and as a "celebration for family and friends." (Bustle reached out to the Bieber and Baldwin's reps for comment on the report, but have not yet heard back.)

However, this wouldn't be the first time speculation about the singer and model's marriage swirled. In fact, the "I Don't Care" artist didn't even confirm his status until an Instagram post in November 2018, where he wrote, "Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. . ." Plus, rumors of a second wedding have circulated throughout 2019.

But the same source told People the couple reportedly is in a happy place and ready to plan a more formal affair. "Hailey is working with a planner," the source told the outlet. "They are both excited." The source also claimed that previous planning had been postponed after Bieber underwent treatment for depression in February, though the source says Bieber is currently "doing well."

The source close to the "What Do You Mean?" singer told People, "He keeps getting treatments and working on maintaining a good mental health. He is producing music but taking things slowly. He is learning how to manage his life better just in general."

One thing that's clear about the couple, who frequently posts sweet photos with each other, is how in love they are one year into marriage, per the source. "He is very happy with Hailey," the Bieber source told the mag. "He feels so grateful to have her support every day. He feels beyond blessed that she is his wife."

The young couple echoed this sentiment themselves in a February cover interview with Vogue. Despite difficulties, Baldwin said her and Bieber would always come back to each other despite the work that marriage requires. (Plus, the couple alluded to a second ceremony here, too.) Baldwin revealed to Vogue:

"It's just that I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go. I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.' That's not what being married is. But there's something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We're really young, and that's a scary aspect. We're going to change a lot. But we're committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That's how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he's my best friend. I never get sick of him."

With rumors of second weddings for both Jailey and Jophie (Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner), one can only hope for an official wedding 'gram from the married couples.