Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Bieber — again. A year after a secret courthouse ceremony, the singer married his longtime love for a second time in South Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30. And the photos from Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding prove that their lavish Southern ceremony was truly an affair to remember.

For their second wedding, Bieber and Hailey exchanged vows at the Somersat Chapel at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, according to People. Per the report, they were surrounded by some of their famous friends and loved ones, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Justine Skye, Jaden Smith, and Scooter Braun. A source close to the couple told the outlet that guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge, and afterwards, enjoyed a formal, sit-down reception at the Wilson Ballroom, where Daniel Caesar reportedly performed.

While the bride has yet to share any photos from the evening on her own social media accounts, Bieber capped off the night by posting a photo of himself and Hailey kissing in the photo booth. "My bride is 🔥," the singer captioned the snap, which showed off the high neckline of Hailey's gown. But if the happy couple were a little too distracted to share pictures from the big day, their guests more than made up for it, posting photos on social media and Instagram Stories to chronicle the elaborate party.

Many of Hailey's model friends were in attendance, including Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls, who struck a pose in the photo booth alongside singer Justine Skye and photographer Renell Medrano. Despite having so many of her famous friends at the ceremony, Hailey reportedly kept her bridal party small, with just older sister Alaia and cousin Ireland serving as bridesmaids.

Jaden Smith — who has been friends with Bieber since the early days of his career — hit up the photo booth with the newlyweds alongside photographer Alfredo Flores. The rapper and actor reportedly rocked a set of diamond-encrusted grills to the lavish ceremony, and kept the party going all night by showing off his dance moves.

"Celebrations, Congratulations and many Blessings 🙏🏽" Mikey Arana, one of Bieber's bodyguards captioned this photo on Instagram, which showed the singer surrounded by his team and friends, after the ceremony.

