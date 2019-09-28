They may have only recently celebrated their first anniversary, but the Biebers have been a part of each others' lives for many, many years. On Friday, Sep. 27, Justin Bieber shared a throwback photo with wife Hailey Baldwin on social media that proves their love story really did begin when they were both teenagers.

Bieber shared the photo, which features a pre-fame Hailey and Bieber rocking his iconic swooping bowl cut from the late aughts, just a few weeks after the couple celebrated their first anniversary after tying the knot in a secret ceremony in New York City in September 2018. "My wife and I," the singer captioned the snap, along with a smiley face emoticon. 'Where it all began." In addition to being an adorable throwback photo of the happy couple, Bieber's post highlights the fact that he and Hailey really have known each other for a decade.

In a February interview with Vogue, the couple revealed that they met in 2009, after Hailey's uncle, Alec Baldwin, got her tickets to see Bieber perform on the Today Show. The pair hit it off instantly, but the model explained to the magazine that while she was a fan of Bieber's music, she wasn't the hardcore "Belieber" that people think she was. "I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone," Hailey said. "It was never that crazed, screaming thing."

Despite being a Bieber fan, it wasn't exactly love at first sight, according to the model: "I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap," she recalled. Bieber refuted his wife's fandom claims in April, when he posted a photo of Hailey on his Instagram Story, along with the caption, "People always asked me if I'd marry a belieber, well I did !!!"

Regardless of whether or not Hailey really was a "Belieber," the couple's romance was based on years of friendship, and spending time together at church. "One day Justin walked into Hillsong and was like, ‘Hey, you got older,'" Hailey recalled to Vogue. "I was like, 'Yeah, what’s up?' Over time he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren’t hanging out [romantically]."

They eventually began dating in 2016, and admitted in their Vogue interview that things ended badly between them. However, they kept running into each other at church and eventually decided to put the past behind them. "I just gave him a hug," Hailey recalled of their reconciliation in June 2018. "By the end of the conference, he was like, 'We’re not going to be friends.' I was like, 'We’re not?'" A month later, Bieber publicly confirmed their engagement on Instagram; shortly after that they were married.

Considering that their marriage has been ten years in the making, it's no surprise that Bieber and Hailey are planning a lavish second wedding ceremony. In August, TMZ shared a photo of a save-the-date that indicates their wedding is set for Sept. 30 and will happen in South Carolina, though a source told People around the same time that they are hoping to "keep the wedding details quiet" ahead of the big day.

Still, the happy couple have dropped a few hints on social media, including a post from Bieber about his wedding tux, and some Instagram Story posts from Hailey about her Bachelorette party, which reportedly took place on Sep. 26. One of the model's friends, surfer Kelia Moniz, confirmed that they were celebrating her impending nuptials by describing Hailey as "the most beautiful bride," in a photo from the festivities. And while Hailey's fellow Beliebers will have to wait to find out when the couple's second wedding will take place, from Bieber's post, it seems that this is a love story that has been years in the making.