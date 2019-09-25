While two of her sisters took the stage at this year's Emmy Awards, Kylie Jenner skipped the ceremony. As it turns out, the reason was health-related, and in the days following the award show, her condition has taken a more serious turn. According to TMZ, Jenner has reportedly been hospitalized due to flu-like symptoms. As of right now, it's unclear what Jenner's exact prognosis is, but she's reportedly receiving "top-notch" treatment.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, publications such as TMZ and Us Weekly reported that Jenner checked into a Los Angeles-area hospital sometime during the past week. She's reportedly been experiencing intense symptoms such as nausea and dizziness, prompting the hospital stay. Since momager Kris Jenner is currently in Paris for Fashion Week, she's been unable to see how her daughter is doing IRL, but the reality star's other parent, Caitlyn Jenner, has been at the hospital to check in on her.

Us Weekly speculated that Jenner may have been at home as recently as Tuesday, Sept. 24, since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was promoting her Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain Collection on Instagram Story. Although, it's unclear whether she was actually the one in the clip (an unidentified person with a spectacular manicure could be seen showing off the collection), or if the video was taken at an earlier date. Either way, on Sept. 25, Jenner's good friends, Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel, did an Instagram Story "takeover" from Paris to show off the collection, since she was "feeling a little under the weather right now" and unable to make it.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

That same day, Jenner took to Twitter to address her absence from the trip. "So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier [Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain]," she wrote. The makeup mogul confirmed she's indeed feeling ill at the moment and thanked her friends for repping the Kylie Cosmetics brand:

"Unfortunately I'm really sick and unable to travel. I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event will help me be there in spirit."

This wasn't the first time Jenner missed an event due to her illness. As mentioned, on Sunday, Sept. 22, she was supposed to attend the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles with her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, to present the award for Outstanding Reality TV Show Competition, which RuPaul's Drag Race won. A source told Us Weekly that Jenner "was sick and she has been sick for days," which was why she had to miss out on the event. They added, "She had to miss something else recently because of being sick too."

It's unfortunate that the KUWTK star missed out on some major moments. But given that she's reportedly receiving some "top notch" treatment, Jenner appears to already be on the road to recovery.