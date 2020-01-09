It looks like Justin Bieber's break from the spotlight has allowed him to focus on more than just launching a clothing line and getting married. Shortly after TMZ reported that the singer has secretly been battling an illness, Justin Bieber revealed that he has Lyme disease and "chronic mono." And his wife, Hailey, quickly defended him against Internet trolls who doubted the severity of his health issues.

Bieber was reportedly set to reveal that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease in his upcoming 10-part YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons. According to TMZ, Bieber was planning to reveal on the show that his emotional behavior over the past year has been the result of his long battle to figure out what is wrong with his health. After the outlet broke the news, Bieber took to Instagram to explain that in addition to his private struggles with Lyme disease, he was also battling the misconception that he was on drugs for much of the past year. "While a lot of people kept saying 'Justin Bieber looks like sh*t, [is] on meth etc.' they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease," the singer wrote on Instagram.

Bieber also revealed that he has a "serious case of chronic mono," which has taken a toll on "my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health." Adding that he will offer his fans more insight into his struggles in his upcoming documentary, the singer noted that he is hopeful that finally being diagnosed will set him on a healthier path. "It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever," Bieber wrote.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Lyme disease — which often results from a tick bite — can cause everything from rashes and fevers, to joint swelling, facial palsy and an inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. While most cases of Lyme disease "can be cured with a 2- to 4-week course of oral antibiotics," according to the CDC, some people can experience symptoms for long periods of time afterwards, which is known as Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome or "chronic Lyme."

After Bieber opened up about his health struggles, his wife Hailey defended the singer against critics who speculated that the illness wasn't as severe as he made it sound in his Instagram post. "For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease, please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years," Hailey wrote in a series of posts on Twitter. "Making fun of and belittling a disease you don't understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself."

The model also thanked Yolanda, Bella, and Gigi Hadid for raising awareness about Lyme disease and for "bringing me so much clarity and information," as well as "helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc." (Yolanda, Bella, and Anwar Hadid have all been diagnosed with Lyme disease.)

Back in March, Bieber told fans on Instagram that he needed to focus on his mental and physical health before he would be ready to release new music. "I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart," the singer said, adding that "music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."

Now that he finally has an answer for his health issues, the singer is ready to make a "Yummy" musical comeback.