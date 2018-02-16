Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Spent Valentine’s Day Together & Fans Couldn't Handle It

Ever since Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reportedly rekindled their relationship, things seem to be going swimmingly for the two of them. According to People, Bieber and Gomez spent Valentine's Day together in Beverly Hills, and the pair looked like they couldn't have been happier.

Based on the paparazzi photo E! News published, it looks like Gomez and Bieber enjoyed a Valentine's dinner at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel. Despite the cameras snapping photos of them, the two reportedly didn't shy away from PDA. TMZ also noted that the two went to the Hillsong Church together before heading to dinner. Maybe they wanted to recognize the fact that Wednesday was Ash Wednesday, in addition to Valentine's Day? If E!'s sources are any indication, though, Gomez and Bieber definitely had a love-filled day.

"They were seated inside on a couch, just the two of them. They were both very happy and in a great mood," an unnamed source claimed to E! News about the couple's Valentine's Day dinner. The source continued:

"Selena was very flirty and confident. She had her arms wrapped around Justin's neck and was kissing him and didn't seem to care who was watching. She was caressing his face and ran her hands through his hair. They were talking very closely and laughing as they ordered a few appetizers. They sat side by side and just talked and had a great time."

Fans of Bieber and Gomez tweeted about the Valentine's Day news, with many happy to see them apparently back together and doing well. Some fans lamented their own lack of Valentine's Day plans, while others suggested that Bieber and Gomez gave them a newfound interest in the holiday.

Rumors about Bieber and Gomez's reportedly rekindled romance started in late October, when the two were reportedly seen going to church together and walking around Los Angeles. Not long afterward, the couple was seen kissing, leading many fans to believe they were officially back together. More recently, Bieber and Gomez were seen visiting Laguna Beach last weekend.

Before apparently reconnecting with Bieber, Gomez was dating The Weeknd, but the couple broke up in October. And while she and Bieber look happy together, there have also been reports that not everyone in their lives is as excited about the reported reunion. There have been rumors that Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, wasn't thrilled her daughter had apparently started spending more time with Bieber. And when Teefey was hospitalized in December, TMZ suggested that it had something to do with Bieber and Gomez's rumored new relationship. (At the time, Bustle reached out to Teefey and a rep for Gomez, but did not received an immediate response.)

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vogue has a comprehensive timeline of Bieber and Gomez's relationship, which apparently all started with a joint visit to IHOP in 2010. The couple has gone through a series of breakups (the first in 2012) and makeups since then, along with plenty of speculation about their relationship status.

Still, Gomez and Bieber's current relationship seems pretty different from the time they've spent together in the past. Aside from the fact that they're apparently spending a lot of time at church together, the two have also been in couples' therapy together, according to TMZ. They've both grown a lot since their early days, too. In an interview for Harper's Bazaar's March issue, Gomez spoke about her struggles with depression and anxiety. And while Gomez hasn't confirmed the reports that she visited a treatment program earlier this year, sources told Entertainment Tonight that Bieber "was one of the first people she saw when she got out of rehab."

Gomez and Bieber haven't been commenting publicly on their apparent reunion. But based on their Valentine's Day date, it looks like they're not afraid to be photographed together and to let the images speak for themselves.