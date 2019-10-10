Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Miley Cyrus, and Cody Simpson have all dominated the celebrity news cycle lately, thanks to their high-profile relationships. The first couple recently wed (for the second time), while the other only recently got together. And now, Bieber wants to double date with Cyrus and Simpson, according to a recent Instagram exchange. These four have plenty of history together, which makes this impromptu date idea all the more likely to happen.

The whole situation began when Simpson posted a shirtless photo on Instagram, which prompted his longtime pal, Bieber, to comment with a jokey, "ur body is a wonderland." The "Sorry" singer followed that up by asking Simpson if he was down for a double date (with Baldwin and Cyrus, of course). In turn, Cyrus' new beau responded with a simple, "text me," likely so they could make concrete plans outside of the Insta-sphere.

Bieber and Simpson's friendship actually goes back years. In August 2017, the Australian musician told Stellar Magazine that Bieber has been like a mentor to him and that he can always count on him to share any much-needed advice regarding the entertainment industry. And in 2015, Bieber, Simpson, and fellow singer Niall Horan all got together for a mini jam session that they documented on Snapchat.

Cody Simpson/Instagram

Cody Simpson/Instagram

Bieber and Simpson's significant others, Baldwin and Cyrus, also share a lengthy friendship. Back in March, the "Slide Away" singer posted a throwback of herself and the model from their tween years, and in December 2018, the pair detailed a little bit of their history on Carpool Karaoke. In the episode, Baldwin told Cyrus, "I've known you since you were 11." The singer was a good friend of the model's elder sister, Alaia, and would team up to tease the younger Baldwin. But, with that teasing in the past, the two women eventually formed a connection of their own.

Rounding out the group, Cyrus and Bieber have also been in each other's lives for quite awhile. According to Billboard, the musicians go as far back as 2010 when they performed "Overboard" at Madison Square Garden during Bieber's My World 2.0 tour. In summer 2013, Bieber and Cyrus hung out pretty regularly, even sparking some dating suspicion of their own — until Cyrus, who was engaged to Hemsworth at the time, squashed that idea and called the romance rumors "impossible."

The four friends have all been pretty busy lately, whether wrapped up in star-studded wedding festivities or a little relationship drama. As you've likely heard, Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in October surrounded by their friends and family, a little over a year after they originally exchanged vows in a low-key, courthouse affair.

Cyrus and Simpson, who also share a longstanding friendship, recently sparked up a romantic relationship that they're not at all trying to hide, based on public PDA and flirty Instagram posts. During the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer's recent hospitalization for tonsillitis, Simpson visited her with his guitar. On her Instagram Story about his visit, Cyrus even referred to him as her "BF."

That declaration came shortly after she took to Twitter on Oct. 4 (soon after romance rumors between her and Simpson first emerged) to let her fans know she's having fun when it came to her love life, particularly after getting out of two serious relationships with Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

Given all of their history, Bieber, Baldwin, Cyrus, and Simpson going on a double date soon seems like a very real possibility. If and when that does happen, you'll probably see the whole thing chronicled on their Instagram Stories.