First comes love, then comes marriage, a second wedding and now, it looks like the Biebers are hoping to expand their family sometime soon. To celebrate his wife turning 23 on Nov. 22, Justin Bieber shared a birthday post for Hailey Baldwin on Instagram, where he teased the possibility of having kids in the near future. The singer shared two photos of Hailey from their wedding day in South Carolina, writing in the caption that "you make me want to be better everyday."

"Happy birthday babes!" Bieber wrote on Instagram. "The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way," adding a handful of heart-eye emojis to prove his point. However, he then noted that "next season" would bring "BABIES" for the happy couple, though it's unclear if he intended them to start their family in 2020 or in the next "season" of their lives.

Hailey's birthday is far from the first time that Bieber has expressed his desire to become a father; back in July, he shared a photo of himself and Hailey enjoying a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where he explained that he could already envision traveling to the theme park with his children. "Love dates with you baby," Bieber wrote. "One day I'll be doing daddy daughter dates."

At the time, Bieber noted that he was "not hinting at anything soon, I’m not in a rush," to have children and that he wanted to "enjoy you [Hailey] by yourself for a while," but the singer has since appeared to change his tune. In October, he shared a video of a father and son goofing around, writing on Instagram that "this is something I look forward to," followed by another adorable video of a father and baby. "Hailey with your attitude and my savage behavior we are in a world of trouble," he captioned the snap.

However, in a November 2018 interview with Vogue Arabia, Bieber's wife revealed that while she also sees herself having kids one day, she's happy to wait a while longer. “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality," Hailey told the outlet shortly after the couple's secret New York City wedding, before adding that they weren't planning to expand their family "any time soon."

While she might not be interested in having any Bieber babies any time soon, Hailey does see her marriage as a way of starting a family with the singer. "I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we're becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old school like that," the model told Bustle in February about her decision to change her last name from Baldwin to Bieber. "But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am."

Explaining that it was an "adjustment" to get used to her new last name, Hailey revealed that it was actually her father, Stephen Baldwin, who encouraged her to take Bieber's name. "I'm very proud of my family name ... I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, 'No! I don't care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you're a Baldwin.' It's true!"

Based on Hailey's comments, it seems clear that her marriage to Bieber really is a way of combining both of their families to create a new legacy of their own, regardless of when they decide to have kids of their own.