In advance of one of Hollywood's most popular music festivals, Justin Bieber is getting into the Coachella spirit early with some truly hilarious content. And Bieber's throwback photo with Kendall Jenner at Coachella, in all of its awkward glory, is one for the ages.

Where does one even begin to describe Bieber's throwback photo? Well, first and foremost, it showcases exactly how much fun the singer and his pal, Jenner, had at Coachella a few years back (E! News reported that the photo was taken during the 2015 festival). In the snap, which he posted on Instagram on April 11, the model is sporting a confused look while Bieber looks to be caught mid-sneeze.

Basically, it's exactly as hilarious and awkward as it sounds. The singer captioned the photo with, "Coachella better be this good this year @kendalljenner." I don't know how it would ever reach that same level, but hopefully it does for the two friends. Jenner didn't have too much to say about the snap, since it pretty much speaks for itself. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star commented, "HAHA i'm dead" and threw in a couple of laughing emojis for good measure.

Jenner's good friend and Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, also jumped in on the fun to comment on how much she loves this particular snap (you and me both, girl). She wrote, "hahahahahaha this pic gets me every time."

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Jenner and Bieber have been friends for quite some time (similarly, the KUWTK star is also good friends with Baldwin). Back in May 2016, the model discussed her friendship with the pop star in an interview with Harper's Bazaar (which served as a joint interview between her and the late Karl Lagerfeld). She detailed that she had recently attended one of Bieber's concerts with the Kardashian-Jenner fam and said, "I went to Justin’s concert the other night. Of course I have the fever!" She added, "He’s a really good friend of the family’s, so we all went to support him."

Bieber had something similarly kind to say about Jenner and, coincidentally, his wife (and then-friend) in November 2015. During an interview with Vice's i-D magazine, the "Baby" singer was asked about his friendship with Jenner, Baldwin, and Gigi Hadid, to which he replied, "They are literally the sweetest girls."

"They have the best hearts. They care about me in the same way that I care about them. When people say mean things about them, I get defensive and when it happens to me they get defensive," he continued. (He also added, about Baldwin, showing that there's always been a great deal of love between them, "Hailey, isn't she just the best, ever?")

In addition to Jenner and Bieber sharing a close bond, the reality star also has a great relationship with her friend's wife, Baldwin. In December 2018, the besties appeared in an episode of Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke. In between renditions of "Party In The USA" and "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," the convo naturally turned to the man in both of their lives: Bieber.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

While Baldwin was being administered a lie detector test, a little bit of (lighthearted) awkwardness ensued. The Drop the Mic host claimed that her husband thinks that Jenner is cool, which turned out to be a lie. But, since these three are such good friends, there probably aren't any hard feelings about the whole jokey bit.

In September 2018, a couple of months after it was reported that Bieber and Baldwin were engaged, Jenner appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she discussed her friends' news. "Whatever makes them happy, I'm happy," she told the host about the couple, "I've been friends with both of them for a very long time, so if everybody's happy, that makes me happy." That pretty much says it all about her friendships with the duo, doesn't it?

Between their karaoke fun and all of that throwback photo hilarity, it's easy to see that Jenner, Bieber, and Baldwin are such a tight-knit group.