Kaia Gerber turned 18 on Sept. 3 and marked the event with a star-studded burlesque-themed birthday party. But rather than wearing a feather boa or a can-can skirt, Gerber went nostalgic. Kaia Gerber copied Mom Cindy Crawford's 1992 VMAs look for her birthday bash, proving just how closely she's following her mom's footsteps.

Gerber landed her first modeling gig when she was only 10 years old, when she modeled with Young Versace, which is Versace's junior line. She hit the runway for the first time at age 16, when she walked in Raf Simons' Calvin Klein Collection in 2017. Similarly, her mom, Crawford, signed with Elite Model Management when she was 17 years old. Crawford went on to become one of the '90s reigning supermodels, and her daughter isn't too far behind her.

For this reason, it was such a blast from the past when Gerber decided to copy one of Crawford's most memorable looks during her 18th birthday bash. Gerber showed up to Midtown Manhattan’s Edition Hotel wearing a Versace outfit that consisted of a corset top with gold buckle detailing. This ensemble looked strikingly similar to Crawford's corset top with gold buckle detailing that she wore in 1992.

Crawford also wore a bondage-inspired Versace look to the VMAs. Both the mother's and daughter's corsets featured sheer black lace, gold buckles, and a leather collar around the neck.

Gerber also teased her short bob into a '90s "supermodel" hairstyle, which featured maximum volume and a windswept appearance. This gave the look an even more nostalgic spin.

But Gerber's outfit wasn't an exact replica of Crawford's Versace outfit. While Crawford wore black pants and almond-toe heels for the red carpet in 1992, Gerber went in a different direction. Gerber paired her bondage corset with a leather mini skirt that featured studs and more golden buckles. She tied the outfit together with leather knee high boots and a black leather clutch with Versace's iconic golden coin detailing.

While Gerber's birthday outfit was a sweet tribute to her mother's own modeling career, Gerber isn't the first one to don a nostalgic throwback look. In 2016, Kendall Jenner famously wore a dress inspired by Paris Hilton's iconic silver mini to her 21 birthday. The shimmery mini was a 2002 throwback, and it featured the same brief hemline, scooped neckline, and non-existent back.

In 2019, Kim Kardashian became famous for mimicking Naomi Campbell's '90s runway outfits. Kardashian in general has a hobby of tracking down rare '90s vintage designer pieces, but wore a string of looks in a row that were all worn by Campbell on the runway in the '90s.

On March 5, Kardashian wore the French designer Azzedine Alaia's leopard print jumpsuit and coat. The outfit came from the late designer's fall 1991 read-to-wear collection, and was worn by Campbell on the catwalk.

On March 6, Kardashian stepped out in her second back-to-back leopard jumpsuit, but this time it was sheer. The black jumpsuit also came from Alaia's collection, and was also modeled by Campbell.

When it comes to throwbacks to legendary fashion icons, we're always ready for a repeat. From Gerber channeling her mom's Versace outfit, to Kardashian following Campbell's runway career, it's all gold.