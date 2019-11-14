Kaitlyn Bristowe Met The Kardashians & Was "Mortified" At Her Own Reaction

Anyone who has ever had an awkward encounter will understand Kaitlyn Bristowe's reaction to meeting the Kardashians at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. The Bachelor Nation alum is no stranger to reality TV, but that didn't stop her from turning into a fan the moment she met the Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and their mom, Kris Jenner. In the latest episode of her podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, the Bachelorette alum revealed why she was left a "little mortified" after her encounter with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars.

Bristowe told her listeners that she's a big fan of KUWTK, and because she watches the show so often, it felt like she already knew the family. That feeling led to her walking up to Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kris, and starting a conversation. "I walked right up, and I was like, 'Hey!' And they looked at me and went, 'Hey!' And I don't know if they were just being nice or if they watch the show," she shared. Things got weirder from there as she proceeded to tell the Kardashians, "I fall asleep to you guys every night. It's so comforting!"

Despite her own nerves, it sounds like the Kardashians played it cool. Bristowe revealed that Kourtney told her "thanks," and continued to save the day by telling the Bachelor Nation favorite that it was good to see her... even though they hadn't met before. The whole awkward encounter culminated with Bristowe bowing to them before exiting the conversation.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

"I mean, I'm sure it's not the first time someone's bowed down to them and told them they watched the show…But they're such a presence," the reality star concluded her story.

The PCAs were a big night for the Kardashians, so Bristowe likely doesn't have to worry about them being too bothered by the encounter. KUWTK nabbed the award for Best Reality Show, while Khloé took home the award for Best Reality Star. In fact, Khloé had her own awkward moment when she didn't realize that she had won an individual award until after the show. "It's so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked offstage," she tweeted after the ceremony. "I feel so badly right now. I am so f*cking grateful and appreciative! I can't believe I didn't say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after."

Clearly, the moral of the story is that everyone deals with embarrassing situations sometimes — even veteran reality stars.