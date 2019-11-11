Tristan Thompson Is "Proud" Of Khloé Kardashian Following Her PCA Wins

The Kardashians won big at Sunday's People Choice Awards, proving their fanbase simply cannot be beat. It's no wonder, then, that it still includes a few exes. Tristan Thompson congratulated Khloé Kardashian in a lengthy Instagram post for nabbing Best Reality Star, in addition to sharing the Best Reality Show trophy with her sisters.

Thompson's congratulatory message was shared on Monday, Nov. 11, when the NBA star posted three images of Khloé from the red carpet. "Congrats Momma Koko," he wrote in part. "True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y'all are truly role models to our younger generation." He also applauded his ex for being a two-time champ in the Best Reality Star category (she took home the same trophy last year), and praised her Revenge Body series for challenging "people to fight for a better YOU."

Thompson's effusive post comes less than three days after he sent celebratory balloons to Khloé's house following the release of her pink diamond KKW Fragrance. When she received the gift, the Revenge Body host shared the balloons on her Instagram Story and opened up about how she and Thompson are in a good place as co-parents. "Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness," she said, according to People. "I'm really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in."

It seems the two have found a groove when it comes to co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter True, but a reconciliation doesn't seem to be in their future, at least not as far as Khloé's concerned. In a October episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the Good American founder shared that she's in no hurry to get back into the dating game, and as for Thompson, she said that she's forgiven him, because holding on to anger will only hurt her.

Khloé and Thompson split for good in February after Thompson reportedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend. The NBA star previously faced allegations that he was involved with different women while Khloé was expecting True. After their breakup, the reality star stopped splitting her time between Ohio (Thompson's home base during basketball season) and Los Angeles, and returned to L.A. full-time, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Khloé has yet to respond to Thompson's post about her PCA wins.