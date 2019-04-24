There are a few givens during each season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Between 25-30 suitors emerge from a limo the first night, Chris Harrison brands the season "the most dramatic ever," and the show's lead rides off into the sunset with a Neil Lane-sponsored engagement. But former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe didn't want to get engaged at the end of her season.

Kaitlyn confessed that she didn't necessarily need a proposal at the end of her time as Bachelorette during a live episode of her podcast Off the Vine. Released Tuesday, April 23, Kaitlyn told pod guests Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph that she already knew she was picking Shawn Booth early in the process. (He did receive her First Impression Rose.) "Now it's usually the format of the show to get engaged, but let me tell you, I was so annoyed on my season," she said candidly. "I wanted to do what you did and be like, 'Screw it, I know who I'm picking.' On my season I was like, 'Can I just send the other guy home?' Oh, I think Ben’s [in the audience] … No offense, Ben!"

Of course, Kaitlyn is referring to former Bachelor Ben Higgins, one of the final three men to compete for her heart, who was in attendance at the Denver stop of Kaitlyn's live tour. For those who don't remember, the two men who at the end of Kaitlyn's season were Nick Viall and Shawn. Shawn proposed to Kaitlyn and they were engaged for three years before splitting in November 2018.

Colton was able to break format during his time as Bachelor, opting to break up with finalists Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin after a super dramatic fence jump for Cassie's heart. Other Bachelors who ended their seasons unconventionally include Juan Pablo Galavis, Arie Luyendyk, and Jason Mesnick. Juan Pablo chose to not get engaged while both Arie and Jason reconciled with the women they break up with at the final rose ceremony.

Kaitlyn has found love again in Bachelor Nation with Jason Tartick, a finalist on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. It really is a small world, after all. They began dating at the beginning of 2019. The former Bachelorette told Bustle earlier this month that while she was resistant to dating another Bachelor alum, she couldn't fight her connection with Jason. Now, she says, he's her number one fan. "He just is my biggest cheerleader," Kaitlyn gushed. "Like he is such a hype man and, he always tells me, 'Oh, you have so much impact on people and you're just so empowering and I'm just so proud of you.'"

Though Kaitlyn may have wanted to break some rules during her time on the show, it seems like her post-Bachelor life is treating her well. Not only has she found new love because of her time on the hit reality series, but she's opened up about her experience in a refreshing way. Fans will have to see if the next Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, will leave the show with a fiancé of her own.