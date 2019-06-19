You can always count on Bachelor alums to stick by each other. That was exactly the case recently when Kaitlyn Bristowe gave advice to fellow Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown about how to deal with any sex-shaming controversy, as Entertainment Tonight noted. If you've been a longtime viewer of the ABC series, you'd know that Kaitlyn speaks from a place of experience.

Kaitlyn, along with her boyfriend, fellow Bachelorette alum, Jason Tartick, appeared on ET on June 18 to chat about the latest season of the reality dating show. During their appearance, the former lead shared some advice that she has for Hannah in regards to the promo for the rest of the season, which largely focused on the topic of sex. As Kaitlyn dealt with her own difficult situation during her time on The Bachelorette, stemming from the fact that she had sex with contestant Nick Viall prior to the Fantasy Suites segment of the show, she's definitely in a place to give the current lead of the series some words of encouragement.

"Buckle up and call me, because I have your back," Kaitlyn said, and continued to give Hannah some advice, "Stay strong, my friend, because you are in for a rough ride, but I am here for you." She also told ET that she simply wants to be someone that Hannah can lean on, especially since she's been in her position before, "I really want her to reach out to the past Bachelorettes. From what it looks like, she should especially be reaching out to me. I just want to be there for these girls."

That wasn't all that Kaitlyn had to say, she continued to share some sound advice not just for Hannah, but for everyone. She said,

"She put it out there, it's who you are. You can't be ashamed of it, and you just have to stand by your decisions and who you are, and it will all turn out the way it's supposed to. Whenever you're true to yourself, things work out. You might go through a rough patch, but in the end it'll work out for you because being true to yourself is the best thing you can do."

As previously mentioned, Kaitlyn dealt with her fair share of scrutiny after her moment with Nick back in Season 11 of The Bachelorette. After the moment aired, the lead was met with incredibly sexist and disturbing comments from viewers, some of whom even sent the reality star death threats.

It's a somewhat similar position that Hannah finds herself in during the current season, as haters have already come out of the woodwork to share negative messages in regards to her open attitude when it comes to sex. To add another layer to that social media/viewer backlash, she's even been met with some pushback from one of her most controversial suitors, Luke P. In the promo for the rest of the season, which aired after the June 17 episode, Hannah and Luke can be seen having an intense conversation about sex, during which the suitor tells her that the "marriage bed should be kept pure." He goes on to say that if she had slept with any of the other men on the season that he would "be wanting to go home."

The lead, understandably, wasn't pleased about the contestant sex shaming her, as she explained to him, "I don't owe you anything." She went on to boldly state, "I have had sex and Jesus still loves me." Hannah continued to let Luke have a piece of her mind, "The lord made sex to be amazing," she said, and continued, "And guess what? A man does not control anything that I do. This is my decision." It sounds like Hannah may have already taken a page out of Kaitlyn's book, as she is totally unafraid to speak her truth.

No matter what any haters (or Luke) has to say about Hannah's Bachelorette journey, at least the lead (who continues to keep her head held high) can always count on one of her fellow Bachelorettes to stand by her side in the face of any of those sex-shaming haters.