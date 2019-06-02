The MoveOn "Big Ideas Forum" was supposed to be a forum for presidential candidates to share their views — but somebody else tried to take the spotlight on Saturday in San Francisco. Sen. Kamala Harris was interrupted by a male protestor while talking about the gender pay gap and her plan for pay equity on Saturday, according to Politico. Video from the event shows a man walk up onstage, grab the microphone and then announce, "We were protesting just a few minutes ago asking for your attention to a much bigger idea." At that point his microphone was turned off.

According to a press release from Direct Action Everywhere, the protestor was trying to talk about animal rights with regards to factory farms and big agriculture. The man, Aidan Cook, told Politico that he had "done everything" in attempt to "try to start this conversation through normal channels." "We've reached out to all the campaigns, including Kamala's, we've reached out to MoveOn and pretty much have been completely ignored," he said.

As Cook was removed from the stage, the moderator said, "Thank you so much sir, for your big idea, but we want to make sure that we are able to get through this. It's OK, folks, it's OK. People have their own big ideas."

CBS News on YouTube

Harris, though, was speaking about women receiving equal pay — not agricultural policy. And she didn't let the interruption stop her. "It's all good. It's all good. Don't worry," Harris said as she got back on stage.

More to come...