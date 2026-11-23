Q: My boyfriend and I are pretty open about our past experiences with sex and relationships. I know how many people he’s been with, how he lost his virginity, and even how he used to deal with performance anxiety. All fine!

We’re moving in together, and when I was helping him pack up his things, I found a box way under his bed with bondage rope, a ball gag, and a butt plug. He sincerely apologized, said they were from his last relationship, and promised that he hadn’t kept them on purpose; he just hadn’t gotten around to throwing them away. (I believe him. He's kind of messy.) He told me that he was fully “vanilla” before he met his ex, she got him into it, and he wound up loving it. For five years, pretty much their whole sex life was kinky in some way or another.

He knows that I’m not remotely adventurous in bed — no judgment at all, it just doesn’t appeal to me — and now I worry that he secretly thinks our sex life is not just boring, but even bad. Is something crucial missing for him?

Since I found the box, I’ve felt super insecure in bed, and he’s been initiating less often than he used to. On one hand, the drop is understandable (he’s been working long hours, the apartment hunt was stressful), but we’ve been talking about getting engaged next year, and I worry that it’s finally hitting him that he probably won’t have kinky sex ever again. He promises me that he loves our sex life and says he’s fine giving that up, but should I really trust that? Should he have to give up what he really wants? Is that going to come back to bite us?

A: In my work as a sex and relationships columnist, I have interviewed loads of people about their sex lives; I’ve discussed virtually every kink imaginable and what makes it titillating and fun or inconvenient and unrealistic. I’ve spoken to people in their 60s who have been married for decades and people in their 20s who are in polycules. There’s one question I always ask: What’s the best sex you’ve ever had?

You know what the unifying theme has been? It’s not ropes or plugs! It’s intimacy.

A few people have divulged a particularly erotic fling, but by and large, they say their hottest encounters have been with a partner they care about and feel close to. Above any position or specific sex act, they emphasized connection.

So please believe me when I say that while your boyfriend might genuinely enjoy kink, there is also very much a world in which he is perfectly fine never having it again if that means getting to have sex with you for the rest of his life.

Also, believe me when I tell you that kinky sex can be “meh,” too. The same person who wants to try the wheelbarrow might discover that they can only come when they’re on top. Even if someone loves getting spanked with a paddle, they might occasionally find their mind wandering back to the tax form they need to file this week. You don’t have kinky sex to manufacture arousal or connection; you have kinky sex because you want to enhance arousal with someone you’re already connected with. (Even if that connection is meeting seven minutes ago at the BDSM dungeon.)

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Just because your boyfriend has enjoyed kink in the past doesn’t mean he views your sex life as a step down. When I am 74, I will likely think fondly back to playing beer pong in college. In no way does that mean I wish I had upended my life and turned pro. Not to get too ecclesiastical, but to everything there is a season, even ball gags.

Could he occasionally fantasize about butt plugs or tying you up? Sure. Those can be solo pursuits. Is it possible that he’ll eventually miss kinky sex? Yes. There is also a chance he could develop a shellfish allergy. There is a possibility that you are offered a dream job in Cleveland. Hopefully, you’ll be able to talk about whatever life throws you and navigate it as needed. But that only works if you set up the skill of talking about your feelings around sex in a mature, healthy way now.

You guys need to have another conversation, one where you get really vulnerable about this insecurity. Tell him how his recent dip in initiation makes you feel. Together, brainstorm what might make you feel more desired, pursued, and secure.

It’s OK to crave reassurance. It’s normal to have needs and healthy to express them. That does not make you “unreasonable” or “needy” or whatever other loaded term your brain comes up with. If you can’t go to your partner for a little extra love and comfort, who can you go to? They shouldn’t be the only way you address your self-doubts, of course, but they should be willing to defend you even to your own mind.

I do think that this problem points to a larger issue, which is that you trust your own anxieties more than you trust your partner.

When people talk about the importance of trust in relationships, it’s not just about fidelity. It’s about taking your partner at their word. You don’t believe your boyfriend when he says he wants a lifelong sexual relationship, despite ample evidence that he does. (He’s moving in with you! He wants to marry you!) Beyond that, you don’t trust that he would voice his concerns to you if he did have them.

Why is that? Has he had a hard time opening up to you about his relationship concerns in the past? Did your ex keep secrets from you? Do you compare yourself to his ex in other areas of your life, too?

Most of us are guided by our insecurities from time to time, and those moments often are painful and disappointing in hindsight. I find that when I act from a place of insecurity, I often end up not just assuming the worst about myself, but also about other people — that they will judge me harshly as I judge myself. Assuming that someone is looking down on you and then not believing them when they say otherwise is just not a great way to interact, especially with those you love the most.

Also, consider that your desires might evolve over time. Someday, you might want to try wax play or a threesome. There are all kinds of “yes, no, maybe” lists that catalogue various sexual acts — from sex in a blindfold to acting like furniture for another person to sit on — that you and your partner could use to assess potential overlapping interests. Many let you answer beyond a yes or no, too. They’re a nice way to have open-ended conversations about sex.

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Remember that every part of your life could be different with someone else. Maybe there are even parts that could be better with another partner. You could date someone who doesn’t set and snooze seven alarms every morning. Perhaps you occasionally miss your ex’s sister, whom you were really close to. None of that is an indication you’re with the wrong person.

Let’s say you decide to have your honeymoon in Madeira. That doesn’t mean that you dislike all other possible destinations on Earth and what they might offer, but above all, you can’t wait to see Portugal.

Your boyfriend has picked you. He’s excited to have a future with you. Please believe him. It will make life much, much easier on you both.

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