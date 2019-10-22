Kim Kardashian turned 39 on Monday and Kanye West bought her a small island. Just kidding, but based on the gifts he's given her in the past, a small island wouldn't be out of the question. Still, West's birthday present to Kardashian this year was extremely generous nonetheless. The rapper donated $1 million in his wife's name to charities that focus on prison reform, which is an issue that Kardashian has vocally advocated for in recent months.

Shortly before her birthday was coming to a close, the mogul mom of four took to Twitter to share with fans that West "donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids." The tweet included a photo of a certificate, specifying the money had been split between Cut 50, which is "a national initiative to reduce the prison population while making our communities safer"; the Buried Alive Project, which focuses on "reforming our nation’s criminal justice system through transformative litigation, legislation, and humanization"; the Equal Justice Initiative, which is "committed to ending mass incarceration" and "challenging racial and economic injustice"; and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, which provides "a support and advocacy network for and by formerly incarcerated men and women."

West tends go to all out when it comes to buying gifts for his wife, no matter the occasion. Take, for example, the customized Hermès Birkin bag he bought her for Christmas back in 2014. The bag alone cost an estimated $40,000 at the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but was essentially rendered priceless with the addition of the one-of-a-kind, hand-painted artwork by renowned contemporary artist George Condo.

Then there's all those Cartier bracelets he's gotten her over the years, the Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker she got as a "push present" ahead of Saint's birth in 2015, and the $200,000 worth of stocks Kardashian received for Christmas in 2017. Oh, and let's not forget the many, massively extravagant flower walls West has surprised her with on more than one occasion.

The charity donation West gave his wife this year, however, might just be the most meaningful present of them all. Kardashian began publicly advocating for criminal justice back in June of last year, when she convinced President Donald Trump to commute Alice Marie Johnson’s life sentence — a sentence she'd received for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense 22 years prior. Since then, the star has continued to fight for prison reform by "visiting prisons, petitioning governors, and attending meetings at the White House," as Vogue reported, and is even studying to become a lawyer in order to further advance the cause.

"I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society," Kardashian told Vogue in May 2019 of her interest in prison reform and working toward getting her law degree. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more." In the meantime, $1 million will do plenty of good too.