It seems as if the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex are working in tandem. On Monday, Meghan Markle wore a vibrant look and, on Wednesday, her sister-in-law did the exact same thing. Kate Middleton's skirt suit revival is a little different to Meghan's dress-and-coat combo, but it's just as easy to copy nonetheless.

Kate took a trip to the Royal Opera House on Wednesday morning, meeting with the costume department to learn the ins and outs of the textile process including fabric sourcing and how the supply chain works. As the Express reports, the visit was considered to be a personal one for the 37-year-old royal as her great great grandad worked in the textile business.

For the occasion, Kate chose a purple skirt suit by Oscar de la Renta. The elegant two-piece featured a peplum skirt and a button-up jacket and, according to The Sun, originally cost £2,736. The Duchess demonstrated once again her penchant for rewearing outfits, having previously worn the stand-out ensemble in February 2017.

If you're looking to emulate Kate's exact look, Moda Operandi is selling the skirt and jacket separately at a heavily discounted price. On the site, the jacket is listed for £861 while the skirt will only cost you £386. Not exactly cheap, but a hell of a lot better than a total price of almost £3,000.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The royal opted to stay warm, choosing black tights and a new pair of Rupert Sanderson heels featuring a metallic gold buckle. She matched the shoes to a black Aspinal bag which is designed in patent calf leather with a crocodile effect. Costing £495, the Midi Mayfair model is also available in cream, lilac, amethyst purple, and brown.

The shade of Kate's outfit echoed Meghan's much more affordable Aritzia midi dress from Monday's outing. There may not be an influx of purple skirt suits on the high street but brands have already debuted plenty of skirt suits referencing the royal family's go-to look.

Textured Boucle Suit £101 Topshop Boucle is one of the royal family's favourite fabrics. Although this two-piece is way too short for any of the Duchesses to don, it's an easy breezy option for the rest of us. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

Orange Shell Suit £40 PrettyLittleThing Fans of the retro look will immediately fall in love with this cropped jacket and skirt combo. PrettyLittleThing stocks the two-piece in five striking shades including baby pink, camel, and sky blue. Sizes range from a UK 4 to 16.

Boucle Tweed Pencil Skirt £445 £223 Escada Wannabe royal on a budget? That's no problem at all with this exquisite blue Escada suit. Designed in a wool blend, its pencil skirt is sophisticated but also easy to walk in. Available in UK size 6 to 20.

It's unclear when Kate's next outing will be, but Kensington Palace has announced that Meghan and Harry will be making an appearance at the Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday evening for the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's new show. Prepare yourself for more royal fashion moments.