When it comes to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's wardrobes, they've basically got access to anything they'd want. From bespoke Givenchy dresses to Catherine Walker coat dresses, the Duchesses have the fashion world at their fingertips. Turns out, though, that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle love these $120 Castañer wedges, and they can be yours, too. It seems as though no one, not even a duchess, can pass up a good pair of wedges.

On June 25, Middleton stepped out to attend her first event with The Royal Photographic Society, her new patronage gifted to her by the Queen herself. According to Harper's Bazaar, the Duchess of Cambridge hosted a workshop for children interested in photography in partnership with another of her patronages, Action for Children. At the event, Middleton wore a flowing, paisley print midi dress with flutter sleeves. Her shoes, however, are the biggest news.

For the event, Middleton stepped out wearing a pair of Castañer Campesina wedges. The classic shoe features suede lace-up cords around the ankle and a jute platform. Not only is the shoe much more casual than her usual pumps, but it's not the first time she's worn the shoe nor is it the first time her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, has worn them either.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Back in May, Middleton attended an event with Queen Elizabeth during the Chelsea Flower Show in London, and she happened to dispel the rumor that that you can't wear wedges around the Queen. At the event, Middleton wore a floral Erdem dress and paired it with the exact Castañer wedges she wore to the photography workshop.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Middleton's wedges appear to be the suede Carina style from Castañer, but unfortunately, they're rather difficult to track down. The tan version of the Carina suede wedge is no longer available on the Castañer website or on Net-A-Porter.

Don't fret, though, because there's another Duchess option for you because both Middleton and Meghan Markle can't seem to get enough of the brand.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in October, Markle took a trip with husband Prince Harry to Australia. During the trip, her footwear game was seriously on point. From rocking a pair of Rothy's flats to a less than $90 pair of Banana Republic heels, her shoes were everything. During the trip, though, she and Middleton seem to have shared style tips because Markle wore a pair of wedge espadrilles from Castañer. The best part? Unlike Middleton's wedges, you can still snag Markle's pair for just $120.

While Markle's espadrilles were canvas and not suede, if you want a wedge in the same hue as Middleton's, the Carina style that Markle wore also comes in a camel tone that looks super similar.

If, however, you love the suede design of Middleton's wedge, the official Castañer website does feature a version in black that's a bit more expensive at $192. However, the shoe still retails for below $200. Plus, there's even a garnet version that's on sale for just $154.

Regardless of what pair of Castañer wedges you choose to shop, you'll be in good company. Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appear to have an affinity for the shoe brand, and honestly, with the price and the classic design, it's not hard to see why.