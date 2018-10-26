Another day, another fabulous outfit courtesy of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry's Australian royal visit has provided a plethora of fashion inspo for royal style lovers. There's even been some affordable finds, and the latest is Meghan Markle's Banana Republic pumps. The duchess appeared in Tonga wearing a pair of ultra affordable heels, and the good news is that they're still available and under $100!

According to website What Meghan Wore, Markle stepped out in Tonga wearing a gorgeous blue shirt dress by Veronica Beard. While the frock is far from her most expensive choice ringing in at $595, her ensemble had an ultra affordable component to it that you can still shop.

The style site, alongside Footwear News, reports that Markle was wearing cut-out pumps from none other than office attire staple Banana Republic. The duchess's Madison 12-Hour Pump was in a light blue-grey hue, and it seems that the exact color has sold out on the brand's website. Don't worry, though. The style is still available in black, and the heels only cost $89.50! If you want to shop the style, move fast. Some sizes have already sold out, and if you want Markle's blue-grey version, keep an eye out because there's always hope for a restock.

Shutterstock

The pumps aren't just affordable and stylish, though. They're apparently designed for comfort. According to the Banana Republic website, the pumps are called a 12-hour style because they're designed to be able to be worn for that long. Given that the duchess has just announced her pregnancy — and the fact that she's on her feet all day greeting diplomats and admirers — a comfortable shoe is probably a must for her.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

As it turns out, the 12-Hour Pump comes in a multitude of styles that you can shop. From a classic pump design to the cut-out version Markle wore to an asymmetrical strap version as well.

Of course, the Banana Republic heels are the only affordable items Markle has worn while on her royal visit to Australia. The trip has been a feast for fashionable eyes and frugal wallets as well.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

During an event for the Invictus Games, Markle rewore a brand that's well-known for rocking — Mother Denim. Markle rocked a pair of dark wash denim from the brand while at an event for the Invictus Games. The jeans were a classic skinny style and retail for $196, more affordable than her original Mother denim.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Markle's Banana Republic pumps weren't the only affordable shoe choice she made, though. While greeting fans in Australia and visiting a zoo, Markle changed into a pair of Rothy's flats that retail for less than $150. Plus, she even wore them twice while in the country.

Shutterstock

While Meghan Markle's style choices may sometimes lean toward more luxury designers and goods, she's still no stranger to affordable brands. As it turns out, duchesses are more like us than you may have thought. Whether you're a flats kind of person or love a good pump, Markle's given royal watchers plenty of style inspo while in Australia.