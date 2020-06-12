Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both have distinct royal style, but sometimes their looks can appear very similar. This week, Middleton wears a bright blue short sleeved dress designed by fellow Brit, Stella McCartney in a video for her photography project "Hold Still." Fans immediately pointed out that the dress reminds them of Meghan Markle’s Victoria Beckham sheath she chose for the Endeavour Fund event in March. And the bright blue color and classic, streamlined silhouettes are definitely grounds for a twinning moment between the two royal style icons.

This isn't the first time that Middleton and Markle have twinned, with each one taking their opportunity to lead the way. They both love a tartan coat, dress down in jeans and a blazer, and have been known to dress up in cocktail attire that boasts asynmetrical necklines.

Kate Middleton actually wore her blue dress first at the National Portrait Gallery in July 2012. As such, it was a fitting choice to promote her photography project this week, which calls for submissions that tell personal stories during the pandemic. Of the artistic entries, 100 photographers will be chosen to be on display in a virtual exhibition that will be hosted by the National Portrait Gallery. The Duchess encouraged photographers to submit to the project before Thursday, June 18 at 6pm in an Instagram video that was released on Thursday afternoon.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

While neither dress is still available, you can pick up a similar silhouette for under $60 from Mango, below.

