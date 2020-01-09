Kate Middleton’s Birthday Has Flown Under The Radar, But We're Still Here For It

There are very few days when one of the royals isn’t in the headlines. It comes with the territory of being a member of one of the most famous families in the world. However, there’s been some serious big news coming from Buckingham Palace this week. January 9 marks Kate Middleton’s 38th birthday but it would be fair to say that, this year, the Duchess of Cambridge’s big day has been slightly overshadowed by the news that Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be stepping back as "senior" members of the Royal Family. But royal dramas aside, there is a new portrait of the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate.

Posted on The Kensington Royal account, Kate is pictured sitting on a fence, surrounded by countryside, in a grey Fjällräven Övik recycled wool jumper, gingham shirt and jeans, looking super laid back. The portrait, taken by Matt Porteous, thanks well-wishers: “Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday!”

Clarence House and The Royal Family Instagram accounts responded in kind. Clarence House, which is the official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, shared a picture slideshow of Middleton in which Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William, and Prince Charles all feature. The caption read, “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday.”

The Queen and royal family's official Instagram account, @theroyalfamily, accompanied a separate slideshow of Middleton and Her Majesty with the same caption.

Fans of the Duchess of Cambridge have been questioning what she will do to mark her 38th birthday. Well, as the Express reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge followed their annual tradition by inviting close friends and family to Anmer Hall on Sunday Jan. 7 to enjoy countryside outdoor pursuits in celebration of Kate's birthday. The Daily Mail reports that the Duchess of Cambridge is expected to celebrate her actual birthday today with Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

While Kate enjoys a day with her family, headlines around the world have been dominated by the announcement that Harry and Meghan made yesterday about stepping back from their royal roles. Speaking about splitting their time between the UK and North America they said, "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter." The BBC has reported that the royal family were “hurt” by the decision and there were "complicated issues" to work through.

Despite all that is happening with Harry and Meghan at the moment, they did take the time to wish their step sister a happy birthday via the Sussex Royal Instagram account, commenting on Kate's picture: “Wishing a very happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge today.”