Whether in skinny jeans or a ballgown, Kate Middleton never looks short of flawless. It’s all in the details, especially when it comes to the everyday wardrobe issues that everyone faces, but seem to be effortless for the Duchess. One such concern for nearly all women, everywhere? Bra straps. Ever notice that Middleton never seems to have any visible bra straps? Well now the world knows why.

Etiquette trainer Myka Meier took to Instagram last month to share how you, too, can adapt the royal lingerie hack that relieves you of all bra strap-slippage fears. On April 23, Meier wrote, “Royal Style Hack Alert! Ever wonder why you never see bra straps?! Swipe to see a secret trick which is a must-have royal wardrobe piece!” Swipe left and you see…drumroll please…a strapless bodysuit. Of course.

With no straps, there is never fear of anything showing, whether you’re wearing a strapless dress or something with sheer long sleeves. And, what’s more, the bodysuit does double duty as shape wear as well as a means to stop your strapless bra from falling to your waist when you raise your arms. How’s that for a wardrobe hack?

Take a cue from Middleton and shop the below strapless bodysuits and you’ll be set no matter what you are wearing.

