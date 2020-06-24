The British royal family is one of the most highly-photographed in the world. Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and more are the focal points of events on a near-daily basis. And when they're on royal duty, they have to look tailored and presentable, but also anticipate and avoid any possible wardrobe malfunctions or bad photographic angles. That's where royal style hacks come into play.

The royals are expected to adhere to a long list of style rules, whether it’s wearing tights with dresses no matter the season, making sure their nail polish is an understated nude tone, or not being allowed to remove any outerwear in public, even if the weather changes. As such, not only is it a feat just to get dressed, they’ve also amassed quite the arsenal of style hacks that they all swear by to make the aforementioned restrictions easier to follow.

From weighted hemlines to hidden hat combs, the carrying of clutches and use of hairnets, they’ve got countless tricks up their well-tailored sleeves. Ahead, find the top style hacks all royals use on a regular basis. You might just want to add a handful of them to your everyday routine, too.

1 Clutches To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Royals use clutches to avoid wardrobe malfunctions when getting in and out of cars, as they are often met by a gaggle of paparazzi upon arrival.

2 Hats With Hidden Combs WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whether a full hat or a fascinator, many of the royals’ headwear pieces are secured in place with hidden interior combs to avoid slippage, knocking, or wind-blowing.

3 Bodysuits For A Perfect Fit Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To avoid a pull, tuck, or bunch, many royals opt for bodysuits — even in a blouse or button-down version — when styling a top with pants, skirts, and more multiple-piece looks.

4 Weighted Hems Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The Queen is reportedly known to have tiny weights sewn into her hemlines to avoid any wind-blown wardrobe malfunctions. One of her favorite couriers, Stuart Parvin, told the publication, “The beauty of a handmade outfit is that it hangs just right but, of course, we have a few tricks up our sleeve.”

5 Bright Clothing David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Queen is known for her wide array of brightly colored monochromatic looks, which have been said to be in constant rotation so that she’s always visible, no matter how large the crowd.

6 Hairnets UK Press Pool/UK Press/Getty Images Though hairnets might remind you of your elementary school ballet performance, royals tend to style their hair with the accessory to make sure that everything stays in place during their travels.

7 Shawls For Warmth Serge Lemoine/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images As it is royal protocol to not remove any outerwear, like jackets and coats while out in public, shawls are often used to keep them warm, while not changing their overall look.

8 Wearing Larger Shoes Wearing Larger Shoes Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan Markle has been known to size up a small amount in heels for Royal functions, as it gives her feet a tiny amount of room to move around when she’s standing for long periods of time.

9 Tame Flyaway Hairs Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan Markle doesn’t use the hairnet trick, but she told Birchbox that she brushes on a small amount of hairspray with a toothbrush to tame those pesky baby hairs.

10 Color-Coding Luggage Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When you travel like the royals do, there are many outfit changes that even the shortest of voyages can require. According to Express, Kate Middleton color-codes her luggage to make it easier to grab exactly what she wants, when she needs it.

11 Leather Insoles In Heels Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rumor has it Kate Middleton frequently uses leather insoles in her heels, making even the highest of stilettos a little bit more comfortable.

12 Hiding Crown Fastening Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Many high-ranking royals have the base wrapped in a silk or velvet that matches their hair color to not only seamlessly blend the piece of jewelry into their hair but also adjust the height. It is re-wrapped for wearers with varying hair colors to do the same.

13 Transitional Jewelry Getty Images Though the royal family is certainly not lacking in jewelry, many of their pieces are actually convertible for ease of wear. A large number of tiaras come off their frames to be used as necklaces, bracelets can be linked together to make a choker, etc.

14 Belting Coats Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images To be able to more easily re-use coats, Kate Middleton belts many of hers to make it look as though it’s a different silhouette each time she wears it.