Kate Middleton's long, perfectly blown out brunette locks is her signature look. While the Duchess has added bits of blonde to her hair in the past, she typically keeps her 'do the same. But Kate Middleton surprised us with a haircut that proves she's changing her look for spring. Don't worry if you're a big fan of her blowout. The new cut retains her signature waves.

Middleton and husband Prince William are currently on royal tour in Ireland. The pair have multiple engagements while in the UK's neighboring country, and Middleton decided to debut a new 'do during one occasion.

According to Glamour, the Duchess of Cambridge's brown locks are markedly shorter than they were just a few days ago. On Feb. 26, Middleton attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen with her long locks in soft waves that fell just to her bust line. But in Ireland, her hair got a more spring-ready update. The new cut keeps her signature style — curtain bangs and a perfect blowout — but has shortened the length to perhaps her shortest ever. Her brunette strands now fall just an inch or two below her shoulders.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While this look is definitely shorter, it isn't the first time that Middleton has chopped her locks. When she returned from maternity leave in 2018, she'd shorn her locks by about two inches. Back 2017, she debuted a similar style to the one she has now while at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

If you've been considering a long bob, Middleton's haircut may be the perfect inspiration.