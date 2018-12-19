Another day, another royal family member breaking fashion protocol. This time, though, it's probably the last person you would expect. Kate Middleton wore pink to the Queen's Christmas luncheon, going against the family's traditional color palette for such an event.

It's not like the royal family is totally opposed to color, as the holidays warrant shades of red, green, and a dash of gold, but pink is far from the standard holiday hues. As a royal rule, it's typically the Queen who has to wear bright colors, but even though Kate is technically in line to be Queen Consort, she has a long line ahead of her before she officially claims the title.

Although Middleton represents the image of sophistication and grace, she rolled up in the bright pink getup for the royal family's annual pre-Christmas lunch. The event is held at Buckingham Palace and is the kickoff to the first event of the family's festivities.

While the event is traditionally restricted to family (and therefore doesn't usually include the press), photographers were able to snap a photo of the Kate, William, and their children arriving to this year's luncheon. Since the paps were also denied access to the luncheon, this means there probably won't be any full body shots of Kate in this chic pink look. What a shame.

Shutterstock

Considering the fact that Middleton's no newbie to being royalty, her ruling out traditional holiday colors may be shocking to some. On the other hand, this isn't the first time Middleton's worn color to the annual holiday luncheon.

In 2017, Middleton wore a black outfit with fur detailing that screamed sophisticated and festive. Princess Charlotte stole the spotlight from everyone, though, wearing a deep burgundy dress that was perfect for the holidays.

Shutterstock

Even if it goes against royal tradition, there's nothing in the rule book of fashion that says pink can't be elegant and within the realm of holiday spirit — and Kate wears it so well.

Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge has had a string of successful holiday looks these last few months. Earlier this December, she and Prince William hosted a Christmas party where she rocked an Emilia Wickstead plaid skirt. In November, Middleton wore a burgundy blazer and matching skirt polka dot shift dress to visit University College London.

While fans are only getting a small view of Middleton's latest pink dress, it's one that they'll probably be wanting to buy for themselves sometime soon. If you're that fan, here are some similar-looking versions of Kate's whimsical holiday party dress.

Wal-Mart's Ever-Pretty Dress

This dress from Walmart is just as stunning as Kate's, even with a little less detailing on the sleeves. Plus, you can get this affordable version for under $30.

TBDress Pink Tie Neck Long Sleeve Women's Day Dress

This gown has just a little more of the Victorian details that you're probably craving from Kate's holiday look. Grab this option from TBDress and wave like a princess.

ASOS DESIGN Tall pleated trapeze mini dress

ASOS' trapeze dress is a tamer and more wearable version of Kate's dress. If you're headed to the office and you don't want to be quite as extra as Kate, this version of her gown may be for you.

PrettyLittleThing Dusty Pink High Neck Tiered Skater Dress

Since there aren't many full-body photos of Kate's dress, you're free to imagine it as something a little shorter. This skater dress from PrettyLittleThing is Kate on top and modern on the bottom.

Farfetch Checked High Neck Ruffle Dress

If you're trying to sport an almost spot-on look to Kate's dress, this one from Farfetch may be the closest in style. However, with its royal-like vibe comes with a higher end price. If you're genuinely dedicated to this piece, splurge away.

It's not so hard to dress like a trendsetting Duchess when royalty is fashion's muse.