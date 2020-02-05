Kate Middleton's Reunion With Her School Teachers Was All Thanks To A Sneaky Note

During their many public appearances, William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are often inundated with adoring members of the British public, and on a recent trip to South Wales, the royal pair were very much the centre of attention with local residents. However, a couple of familiar faces stood out in the crowd for the Duchess, because whilst stopping by in the village of Mumbles, Kate Middleton reunited with her primary school teachers for the first time in over 20 years.

As the Mirror reports, the Duchess of Cambridge was surprised by her old teachers as she toured an ice cream parlour with Prince William at her side. After travelling from their home in Carmathenshire, Denise Evans-Alford and husband Kevin Alford — both of whom had taught Kate at St Andrew's independent prep school in Pangbourne, Berkshire — joined the busy crowds to try and catch a glimpse of their former pupil. After some initial shock, the Duchess embraced the pair with a hug, and told the ecstatic couple, "I want to instil in my children what I learned at St Andrews."

Kate attended St Andrew's along with her siblings, Pippa and James, until the age of 13, and during her time at the primary school, Mr. Alford taught the Duchess French and German, while wife Denise worked as her netball coach.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In order to grab the attention of Kate, the couple came up with a genius plan, passing along a note to a member of the Duchess' team as they waited patiently outside an ice cream parlour for the princess.

Luckily, Kate was later informed of their presence, and speaking about their conversations, Mr. Alford said: "It was wonderful she gave us so much time. Obviously we've been following her career. She was in a wonderful class of girls and they got on so well together."

According to the Mirror, Kate and Prince William kept very busy during their recent trip to Wales, and also paid a visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the Port Talbot steelworks, and the Bulldogs Development Centre. However, this sweet and unexpected reunion was surely a highlight for the the Duchess of Cambridge.