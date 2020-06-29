Kate Middleton celebrated Children’s Hospice Week in her second public appearance since the COVID-19 outbreak began, joining families from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices at The Nook in Norwich to plant a garden alongside them.

For the occasion, Middleton chose a short-sleeve midi dress from Faithfull the Brand, in a purple multicolored floral pattern, which was appropriate considering the garden theme of the day. She wore gold hoop earrings and on her feet were a pair of woven wedge heels. The hoops, which she has worn before, retail for a whopping $7 from Accessorize, an affordable jewelry brand based in London.

And the shoes, wedge espadrille heels from Russell & Bromley, actually break a royal style rule, which is a rarity for the Duchess of Cambridge.

Queen Elizabeth has been known to frown upon wedge heels, but that hasn’t stopped Middleton from slipping into them on occasion. After all, when you’re gardening and walking through grass, there’s no more stable heel style than a wedge.

This isn't the first time the duchess has worn wedges. In June 2019, she attended The Royal Photographic Society event wearing $120 Castañer Campesina wedges. And she chose a pair of Stuart Weitzman wedges on vacation earlier in 2015.

Royal style rules aside, Middleton's look is perfect for summer. Shop her outfit below.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Faithfull the Brand is a popular line among it girls, from Middleton to Hailey Bieber.

Her $7 Accessorize earrings are a staple in her royal wardrobe.

Wedges are more functional and comfortable than your average sandal stiletto while still dressing up your look.