Katharine McPhee & David Foster’s Relationship Timeline Will Help You Follow Their Romance

If you were caught off guard by the David Foster and Katharine engagement news, that's OK. But if there was ever a time to look at a David Foster and Katharine McPhee relationship timeline and learn all about their relationship, it's now. Cool? Cool.

The day before the holiday break, a couple who’s been relatively quiet about their romance for the last year or so gave everyone a big ol’ morsel of news to chew on. On Tuesday, July 3, TMZ reported Foster and McPhee are engaged. McPhee and Foster's reps confirmed the news to Bustle on Tuesday.

McPhee and Foster met in 2006 when the latter appeared on American Idol Season 5 as a mentor, and as E! News pointed out, the two have worked together multiple times since. Their romance, however, did not begin until a little over a decade after they first met. Er, reports about their romance did not begin until a little over a decade after the Smash star and the accomplished music producer first met; the fairly private couple really has not said when their courtship officially commenced.

So, what happened between McPhee and Foster over a decade after they met on American Idol? Here is a quick rundown.

May 2017: The Dinner Debut Giphy On May 17, 2017, E! News reported McPhee and Foster were seen out at Nobu Malibu together. According to E!’s source, "the pair were very intimate during their dinner.” The source continued, “David was seen grabbing Katharine's face and kissing her cheek several times. Katharine was doing the same to David's face and they were acting as if they were a couple." And with that, a new celebrity relationship was on our radar.

September 2017: Erin Foster Calls McPhee Her "New Stepmom" Giphy David's daughter Erin shared a few photos she took of McPhee and Foster at the Grammy Museum's annual gala on Instagram. On one pic, Erin wrote, "Excited about my new stepmom." On the other, "My parents." Sources would go on to claim to People that Erin was joking around, and that Foster and McPhee are "absolutely not dating." One source told People, "Erin’s quite obviously tongue-in-cheek and sarcastic Instagram comments were pointed at those who can’t seem to grasp that her dad and Kat can be colleagues, collaborators and longtime friends without it being some big romance."

October 2017: Uh, It Sure Looks Like Romance Is In The Air Giphy A few weeks after, sources told People that McPhee and Foster are just buddies, People reported the two walked arm-in-arm around Brentwood.

November 2017: McPhee Stays Mum Giphy When People asked the American Idol alum about Foster last November, she said, “It’s great that they want to do that. I think it’s so amusing that people are amused by my love life. Here’s how I look at it: I’m not doing anything wrong, so whether people think it’s true or false … there’s nothing bad happening in my life, so people can just say whatever they want.”

November 2017: McPhee Stays Mum Again Giphy When Health magazine asked McPhee about her relationship with Foster near the end of 2017, she replied, “We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time. I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person. I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want.”

November 2017: Foster’s Daughters Comment On The Rumors Giphy Though Erin and Sara Foster did not confirm the relationship to E! News back in November, they did say they’re happy as long as their dad is happy. Sara said, "We love Katharine McPhee. We love our dad. We want our dad to be happy. We don't care who he dates...don't really care how old they are. We don't know if it's her.”

December 2017: Lots Of PDA Giphy As People reported, the two were spotted Smash-ing their faces together around Beverly Hills.

January 2018: Grammys Girl Giphy When talking to Us Weekly at Steven Tyler’s Grammys party on January 28, Foster called McPhee “my girl,” but when pressed for relationship deets, he wouldn’t dish. Instead, he laughed, “Oh, we don’t talk about that.”

May 2018: Met Gal-Aha Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images McPhee and Foster attended the Met Gala together. As a couple. And we know this because McPhee told Entertainment Tonight that they were "having a fun date night."