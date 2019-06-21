What better way to celebrate your first birthday as husband and wife, then by posting a touching Instagram tribute to your new spouse. Katherine Schwarzenegger's birthday post to husband Pratt is just that — and giving the world the feels all at the same time. In honor of the Guardians of the Galaxy star's 40th birthday, on Friday, June 21, Schwarzenegger shared a collage of adorable couple photos to Instagram.

The newlywed captioned her collage, "Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!" Photos in the post include the couple in smiling in bike helmets, posing in face masks, and hanging out poolside.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have only been married for a couple of weeks and seem to be happier than ever. Married on Saturday, June 8 in an intimate Montecito, California ceremony, both the bride and groom shared the same photo from the day. In it, Pratt and Schwarzenegger are wearing Armani. Pratt is seen in a navy suit, while Schwarzenegger dons a strapless white gown and long veil, holding a bouquet of light-colored roses in one hand.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger are the picture of newly-wedded bliss in the first photo from their recent wedding day. Each looks into the other's eyes while holding hands. Pratt captioned the photo on Instagram, shared a day after the ceremony:

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

In the time since the couple tied the knot, each shared cute Father's Day posts for their Dads. Schwarzenegger even gave a shoutout to her new hubby on the holiday, who shares his six-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris. She captioned a photo of Pratt and his son chopping wood alongside the heartfelt caption, "Happy Father's Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you."

2019 has been a beautiful new beginning for the couple, who after keeping their summer 2018 romance largely under wraps, announced their engagement via Instagram in mid-January 2019. Using the couple's preferred social network, Pratt posted a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger with the caption, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

From gorgeous wedding day to milestone birthday celebration, Chris Pratt is having quite the summer.